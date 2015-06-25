The Word on the Slopes

SIA and TransWorld Business Introduce The Sessions @ SIA

This year at the Snow Show, Transworld Business and SIA came together in a new way to kick off The Sessions @ SIA, a full video series featuring some of the most inspiring industry leaders, including founders, athletes, retailers, and top execs, revealing the passion behind their businesses, what’s driving innovation, and sharing valuable insight on the state of our sport. The first interviews we are excited to roll out are with 686, Dakine and Jones Snowboards.

Read More

Congrats to Chris Davenport on his 100th CO Peak!

After nine years and over 350,000 vertical feet, POW Board Member Chris Davenport successfully climbed and skied Colorado’s 100 tallest peaks.

Photo: Ian Fohrman

Read More

Board Member Changes, Programs Approved and David Ingemie Honored by NSAA

Earlier this week, SnowSports Industries America (SIA) welcomed three new members to their Board of Directors during SIA’s annual spring meeting, held in conjunction with the 2015 NSAA (National Ski Areas Association) National Convention & Trade Show (May 3-6) in San Francisco, California. SIA’s newest directors include Erik Snyder…

Read More

House Narrowly Passes TPA Trade Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives last Thursday took the first step toward resuscitating the White House’s trade agenda by passing legislation granting President Obama fast-track authority. The bill now goes to the Senate, where the White House and GOP leaders are seeking to strike a deal with pro-trade Democrats.

Read More

Member News

MyPakage Launches #Permissiontoplay Photo Contest with Grand Prize Surf Trip to Costa Rica

In a nod to its fun-filled heritage, MyPakage is rewarding fans for getting after it this summer with the return of the Permission To Play contest. Whether you’re soaking up rays on the lake, adventuring in the woods, partying with friends, jumping out of airplanes, swimming with dolphins or dancing up a storm, MyPakage is giving away a 13-day trip to Costa Rica from Beach Travellers as the grand prize.

Read More

Turtle Fur Hires New Reps in Eastern Great Lakes: Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana territories.

Turtle Fur has expanded the responsibility of Randy and Cindi Downs to include the entire territory for the Eastern Great Lakes for the states of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Read More

Turtle Fur Rep Donalda Day set to retire after 25 years.

Donalda Day has announced her retirement from Turtle Fur after 25 years as our Rep Turtle covering Southern California, Arizona and Southern Nevada.

Read More

Explosive Sales Fuel Outdoor Tech® Management Hiring Binge

Outdoor Tech®, makers of rugged Bluetooth audio devices and portable power things, hired four new managers this month to oversee the company’s product expansions and sales.

Read More

Freyja Canada Inc. Appointed Official Exclusive Distributor for Icewear

Freyja Canada Inc. is very pleased to announce that we are now an official and exclusive distributor for the renowned brand, ICEWEAR.

Read More

Turtle Fur Rep Sharon Marxen set to retire after 23 years.

Sharon Marxen has announced her retirement from Turtle Fur after 23 years as our Rep Turtle covering Northern California and Northern Nevada. Sharon has agreed to stay on through the 2015/16 season and continue to act as our ambassador in the territory.

Read More

Turtle Fur Hires New Director of Marketing

Turtle Fur has hired Josh Pombar as Director of Marketing (aka the Chief Marketing Turtle).

Read More

NuORDER iPad App Updated with Barcode Scanning Feature

NuORDER, the #1 B2B eCommerce Platform, is excited to announce the release of its newest feature: barcode scanning.

Read More

Rocky Mountain Underground Creates New Apparel and Accessories Line

Rocky Mountain Underground, manufacturer and innovators of award winning, hand made skis, released today their new apparel and accessory line of products all made in the USA. Rocky Mountain Underground (RMU) is committed to keeping their products at the highest level of US-based manufacturing and the benchmark for top-quality…

Read More