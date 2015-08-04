The Word on the Slopes

Snowboard on the Block Festival Back in Downtown Denver 9/12; Tickets on Sale Now

SNOWBOARDER and TransWorld SNOWboarding are pleased to announce the return of the third annual Snowboard on the Block Festival. On September 12th from noon to 9 pm, a section of Downtown Denver will once again transform into the back drop for Colorado’s largest snowboard season kickoff party featuring live music, snowboard film premieres, a pro rail jam and skate demos, an enormous gear sale and more.

Historic Fenway Park to Host Big Air Contest in 2016

Some of freeskiing’s (and snowboarding’s) heaviest hitters (pun intended) will be spinning, flipping and soaring throughout the iconic baseball stadium, come winter 2016, as USSA has confirmed that Fenway Park will host its first-ever big air competition on-field, February 11-12.

SIA 2015-16 Snow Sports Industry Planner Dropping Soon

The industry’s year-round calendar is dropping early next week. Continuing an SIA tradition dating back to 1960, the 2015-16 SIA Snow Sports Industry Planner provides a comprehensive guide to 170+ events including snow sports trade shows, consumer shows, industry events, competitions, as well as important SIA/Snow Show dates and U.S./Canadian major holidays. Plus, some creative on the back for you to enjoy. Find the digital versions available at Snowsports.org/industryplanner and look for the printed version to arrive soon.

Member News

Media house Teton Gravity Research (TGR) releases the trailer for Paradise Waits, the feature-length ski and snowboard film slated for a September 2015 release.

For those who anticipate winter’s arrival with frothing mouths and the dreams of what may come, this past year came with an unfamiliar set of struggles as perfect moments became more and more elusive. But for the TGR team, this only hardened their pursuit of winter’s rewards.

Planks Announces New Team Riders

This summer Planks is excited to announce the signing of three big new names to our Pro Team. Jib wizard Andy Parry, shred jedi Dale Talkington and style master Lupe Hagearty have all been added to our roster, each bringing their own unique style and personality to the brand.

Blizzard / Tecnica Strengthens Promotional Team

Blizzard / Tecnica revamps and strengthens their Promotional Team with newly appointed positions – two managers and three promotional coordinators, to support the pro, freeride and race communities. This new approach will allow the Blizzard / Tecnica team to be more focused and effective in addressing the needs of athletes throughout the country. Collectively the new Promotional Team brings over 50 year’s of first hand experience from World Cup racing and Freeride competitions to product development.

Nikita & Bonfire Snowboarding Under New Ownership: Pretty Great, LLC Adds Both Heritage Brands to Growing Portfolio

Pretty Great, LLC, and funding partner CRN officially announced today that it has acquired the Nikita and Bonfire brands from Finnish outdoor and winter sports company Amer Sports. Pretty Great purchased the brands as of April 1, and immediately assumed full creative control while the two companies cooperated through a 90 day business transition period.

SASS Global Travel Announces ZEAL Week at SASS Argentina

Adventure travel company SASS Global Travel is excited to announce their new partnership with eyewear company ZEAL Optics. The two brands share common goals in terms of adventure, exploration and travel as well as sharing common markets in both the snow and surf worlds. ZEAL Week is the first installment of shared promotion going down at SASS’s flagship program, SASS Argentina during Session 5 (Aug. 29th – Sept. 5th).

DPS Partners with POW for Special Edition Dreamtime Skis and Giving Campaign

DPS is proud to announce a partnership with Protect Our Winters (POW), the global nonprofit fighting climate change founded by renowned big-mountain snowboarder Jeremy Jones. During DPS’ yearly summer Dreamtime event, DPS will release their annual batch of Special Edition Pure3 prepreg carbon skis, which for 2015 will feature an embossed POW logo complementing limited edition ski artwork. For each pair of Special Edition skis sold, DPS will donate $50 to POW in support of their youth education efforts and public policy advocacy.

Patagonia Debuts the World’s Most Advanced Baselayer

Patagonia today announced the breakthrough Merino Air Baselayer, a first-ever fusion of sustainably sourced wool and cutting-edge technology. Merino Air looks, feels and performs like nothing else on the market – it offers outstanding warmth, more breathability and better fit than conventional merino baselayers, while still maintaining the natural odor-fighting properties of wool.

Descente Announces Partnership with Whistler Cup and Whistler Mountain Ski Club

Descente North America is pleased to announce a partnership with the Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) and the Whistler Cup (WC) to be the official clothing sponsor for the next 3 years.

Smith Appoints Cale Meyer as New Promotions Manager

Smith is pleased to announce the appointment of Cale Meyer as Promotions Manager. A native of Bend, Oregon with a passion for snowboarding, Meyer joins the Portland-based marketing team where he is responsible for overseeing the development of snow and outdoor sports strategies and initiatives, in addition to managing the brand’s ski and snowboard athletes.

Allison Duckloe Joins Franklin Retail Solutions in Marketing Associate Role

Franklin Retail Solutions announces Allison Duckloe is joining the company as a Marketing Associate. The Marketing Associate role is new to Franklin Retail Solutions, as the company continues to expand its reach into the outdoor and sports retail world. Allison will be in charge of the company’s marketing campaigns

Thermore® Thermal Booster

No matter if you are an outdoorsman, a biker, a fashion enthusiast or simply enjoy walking around town – you know that you are going to face different temperatures with your cold-weather protection gear.

Turtle Fur Hires New Rep, Patti Fisher, in Southern California, Arizona and Las Vegas territories

It is also with great pleasure that we introduce Patti Fisher as our newest Rep Turtle, covering the Southern California, Arizona, and Las Vegas territory!

