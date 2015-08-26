The Word on the Slopes

LoveYourBrain Partners with Vew-Do Balance Boards to Bring Greater Balance to People with Traumatic Brain Injuries

The LoveYourBrain Foundation announced that it has partnered with Vew-Do Balance Boards to provide a fun and innovative way for people with traumatic brain injuries to improve their balance, and their lives. “I have been using Vew-Do balance boards ever since I started snowboarding and they have been very beneficial in my recovery from a traumatic brain injury,” said Kevin Pearce, co-founder of the LoveYourBrain Foundation. “After a TBI, everything becomes unbalanced. Not only your mental state but also your physical state. I am really excited about developing new balance boards tailored specifically for the TBI community.”

Patagonia to Cease Purchasing Wool from Argentinian Supplier Ovis 21

Patagonia has halted its wool purchases and vowed to rebuild its supply chain following a disturbing PETA exposé. After PETA posted a disturbing report featuring videos of mistreatment of sheep by Argentine ranchers that supply the company with merino wool, Patagonia has stated that they will not buy wool again until they can assure their customers of a verifiable process that ensures the humane treatment of animals.

After Years of Hurdles and Roadblocks, America’s First Indoor Ski Slope Gets Green Light to Complete Construction

In New Jersey’s Meadowlands, a massive, unfinished construction project has been lying dormant, waiting for the funding to complete a huge and controversial project. Dubbed the American Dream, real estate developer Triple Five’s indoor complex will include an indoor ski slope, ice rink, shopping mall and other attractions. On August 13, a state bond was approved to help the project move forward. The road to this point has been very rocky, and many in the area are still unhappy about tax breaks and government subsidies that have helped this project become a reality.

In Memoriam

Ian Ferguson, a member of the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, died July 14, at age 78. Born in Lancaster, NH, he grew up skiing. He attended Vermont Academy and the University of Vermont, ski racing on both ski teams. Ian graduated in 1960, and in the following year joined the Head Ski Co, based in Timonium, MD. In 1969, he moved to Boulder, Colorado, as director of the ski division for Lange/Dynamic. In 1974, Ian joined the staff of SKI Magazine, Times Mirror Magazines.

Retiring in 2000, Ian remained very active in ski-related causes. He served on the Boards of the Colorado Ski Museum and the International Skiing History Association, as well as supporting the University of Colorado Ski team and Athletics. He was inducted into the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 1997. Ian was an active presence at the SIA Snow Show Alumni meetings and he will be missed by everyone here at SIA, as well as everyone in the snow sports community.

Ed Chase, a winter sports industry legend and ski technician for Olympic and World Cup champions, died on August 17 in Branford, Conn., with family by his side, after a five-year-long battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. He attended Berkshire, graduating in 1969, and went on to Middlebury College in Vermont, where he was a member of the Class of 1973. He was a member of the Middlebury College Snow Bowl Ski Patrol.

Ed began his career with a brief stint at Olin Skis before moving on to K2, where he spent nearly 20 years, first in race services with the Mahre brothers and later as promotions coordinator and sales representative. Following his years with K2, Ed would go on to work as a sales rep with Volant Skis, Swix, Maui Jim sunglasses, Tecnica, Blizzard and, over the past few years, Salomon alpine and nordic gear and FlyLow apparel. Ed became one of the most respected and beloved figures in the winter sports industry. Once news of his death got out, Facebook lit up with tributes from those whose lives and careers he had touched over the years. Plans are in the works for a memorial event for Ed – or more properly in this context, Sleez – at the next Snowsports Industries America trade show in Denver, scheduled for late January 2016.

Member News

RIDE Snowboards Welcomes Dan “Danimals” Liehdal to Pro Team

RIDESnowboards, a proven leader in the industry for more than 20 years, welcomes Dan “Danimals” Liehdal to its Pro Team. Hailing from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Danimals’ effortless style and rock-solid mentality make him the perfect addition to this team of dynamic and versatile riders.

Patagonia Partners With Buffalo Ranchers to Restore the Great Plains

Patagonia Provisions has launched a groundbreaking partnership with Dan and Jill O’Brien of Wild Idea Buffalo to conserve and restore the grasslands of South Dakota, while producing a delicious, sustainably sourced Buffalo Jerky. This is the latest addition to the company’s food line designed to create positive change in the food industry.

Fischer Skis Bolsters US Team

Fischer Skis US LLC, a family-owned global leader and supplier of snowsports products, announced today the restructuring of the USA organization. Among the many moves that seek to better position the brand for success in the very competitive market, additions to the product, promotions and internal team were outlined.

Tim Weisser Joins Smith as West Coast Sales Manager

With nearly 30 years in the action sports industry, Tim Weisser joins Smith as the new West Coast Sales Manager for its Sports/Outdoor Lifestyle Channel.

Smith Names Ben Cruickshank as New Communications Manager

Effective immediately, Smith is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben “Benny” Cruickshank as Sport Channel Communications Manager.

Outdoor Tech® Keeps Electronics Juiced and People Stoked with Newly Expanded Kodiak Collection

With adventurers, commuters and the tech-obsessed in mind, Outdoor Tech® has expanded their line of rugged portable power with the newly assembled Kodiak Collection – a trifecta of handheld, device-charging magic. Building upon the success of the original Kodiak ($49.95), a fully waterproof, dustproof and shockproof portable power bank, Outdoor Tech® has now released two new rugged versions to form the collection: the pocket portable water-resistant Kodiak Mini ($24.95) and the slim profile waterproof Kodiak Plus ($99.95).

Salomon grows international team with two top female athletes

Salomon, the leader in technical design and innovation in mountain sports, has signed Kalen Thorien and Liv Sansoz to the international athlete team. Thorien and Sansoz will represent thebrand’s alpine and outdoor product lines, including alpine hardgoods, apparel, protective and footwear.

Internet Prepares for Dot Ski Takeover as StartingDot Announces Partnership with Scream Agency + Native Rank

StartingDot Ltd., the team behind the Dot Ski (.ski) domain name extension, announced today two Colorado companies as Agency of Record leading up to the September 8th launch of the world’s first top level domain for anyone with a passion for snow sports. Scream Agency, a full-service advertising and public relations shop will be spearheading PR and event relations, while partnering with Native Rank, a leading digital marketing firm, to tackle digital aspects of the campaign.

Media house Teton Gravity Research (TGR) releases the trailer for Paradise Waits, the feature-length ski and snowboard film slated for a September 2015 release.

For those who anticipate winter’s arrival with frothing mouths and the dreams of what may come, this past year came with an unfamiliar set of struggles as perfect moments became more and more elusive. But for the TGR team, this only hardened their pursuit of winter’s rewards.

Planks Announces New Team Riders

This summer Planks is excited to announce the signing of three big new names to our Pro Team. Jib wizard Andy Parry, shred jedi Dale Talkington and style master Lupe Hagearty have all been added to our roster, each bringing their own unique style and personality to the brand.

Blizzard / Tecnica Strengthens Promotional Team

Blizzard / Tecnica revamps and strengthens their Promotional Team with newly appointed positions – two managers and three promotional coordinators, to support the pro, freeride and race communities. This new approach will allow the Blizzard / Tecnica team to be more focused and effective in addressing the needs of athletes throughout the country. Collectively the new Promotional Team brings over 50 year’s of first hand experience from World Cup racing and Freeride competitions to product development.

