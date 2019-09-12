Blizzard Tecnica Adds Associate Reps in Mountain Territories

Additions are core skiers with diverse retail backgrounds, armed to deliver high-quality service to retail partners.

WEST LEBANON, NH (September 12, 2019) – Blizzard and Tecnica, top-performing heritage brands in alpine equipment and outdoor footwear, are pleased to announce the addition of two experienced associate reps in key mountain regions. Jamie Urbana will support Jeff Sale and dealers in Colorado and New Mexico, while Luke Perin will assist Connor Brown and dealers in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.

A Colorado native, Urbana has spent his entire life entrenched in sports, from ski racing for the Winter Park Competition Center to playing lacrosse for Notre Dame. Upon graduation, he moved to Vail, where he started his career in wealth management and later, after determining he desired a career that would involve his passion for outdoor sports, coaching local ski and lacrosse teams. For the last three years, Urbana served as the Regional Promotions Associate for Marker Dalbello Völkl, supporting retail, race, athletes, and all other promotional activities.

“Having the opportunity to work in-house for three years has been superb, but I am excited to continue to bolster my relationships on the retail side with dealers, buyers and shop employees working within the Tecnica Group’s sales team,” said Urbana.

Perin brings extensive retail experience to his new role with Blizzard Tecnica, having spent nine years in various capacities at Salt Lake City’s Sport’s Den, and most recently, three years as a buyer at backcountry.com. Born and raised in Bozeman, MT, he’s been a passionate skier since his early days at Bridger and Big Sky, and at Alta, Snowbird and the surrounding areas throughout his collegiate and early professional career. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Utah and is now moving back to his native Montana.

Having seen another year of impressive sales growth, enthusiasm is at an all-time high for the legacy brands, as noted by Perin, “I am extremely excited to be working for Blizzard Tecnica, who in my opinion, build the best products on the market. I am equally as excited to be living back in Montana and working with the shops I grew up going to as a kid.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jamie and Luke to our team,” said Justin Heanue, Blizzard Tecnica National Sales Manager. “Their alpine backgrounds paired with their professional experience on various sides of the business will fortify these key markets for our brands, continuing to build on the strong momentum we have going into the season.”

Media inquires may be directed to [email protected]

###

About Tecnica:

Since 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica’s alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy.

#LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @tecnica_sports, FB – @tecnicasports, tecnicasports.com/usa

About Blizzard:

Designed and developed in the historic and modern-day epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @blizzardskis, FB – @blizzardski, www.blizzardsports.com/usa.