Fischer’s RC ONE Takes Home the 2020 Gear of the Year Award

Fischer’s RC ONE 86 GT Takes Home the 2020 Gear of the Year Award from SKI Magazine

Fischer Skis’ independent approach pays big with industry recognition.

AUBURN NH – Fischer Skis celebrated a Gear of the Year Award from SKI Magazine for their all new Fischer RC ONE 86 GT. With an entirely new shape and progressive construction including the use of bafatex sail cloth, the Fischer RC ONE 86 GT brings no shortage of design horsepower to its role as the king of the hill.

The SKI Magazine Gear of the Year Award is awarded annually to ski industry products thoroughly tested by the SKI Magazine editors. The distinction is based on top design and performance in a variety of conditions. The complete list of SKI Magazine Gear of the Year Award winners will be announced in the magazine’s Buyer’s Guide, hitting newsstands on September 24, 2019. To read SKI Magazine’s review, visit www.skimag.com/gear/fischer-rcone-86gt

“Smooth and forgiving in every condition,” described SKI tester Michael Rorgan. “If your heart is in racing, but your lifestyle is now in cruising, this is your ski.”

The GT 86 uses the same thickness of metal in its construction as Fischer’s World Cup race skis, a full .8 mm thickness Titanal. It employs three different turn radii (averaging a 17m radius) within a particularly unique side cut for a playful ski that remains stable at speed.

“The most telling thing about the 86GT is that it won highest scores in the test for ‘quickness and maneuverability,’ as well as ‘stability at speed’,” explained Fischer’s US Alpine Product Manager, Mike Hattrup. “Those are normally mutually exclusive traits; so to win both speaks volumes about this ski’s versatility.”

The Fischer RC ONE GT is available in lengths of 161, 168, 175, and 182cm through Fischer Ski retail partners.

About Fischer Skis

Fischer’s vision is to be the winter athlete’s brand of choice through outstanding products, created for everlasting moments and new levels of individual performance. The privately held company employs nearly 2000 individuals who all share a passion for and dedication to winter sports. Fischer Sports GmbH was founded in 1924 in Ried im Innkreis, Austria, where the global headquarters is still located. Manufacturing takes place there and in Ukraine. For more information, visit www.fischersports.com