The Ikon Pass Partners with Protect Our Winters

The Ikon Pass, a new ski and snowboard pass product from Alterra Mountain Company, has partnered with Protect Our Winters (POW) to further climate change education and advocacy through a three-level $50k partnership: the creation of the Ikon Pass Fund, a Summit Level donation, and a complimentary one-year Protect Our Winters membership to each Ikon Pass holder for the 2018-2019 winter season.

With a first-of-its-kind advocacy endowment for Protect Our Winters, $25k will be given to Protect Our Winters to establish the Ikon Pass Fund, to be used toward thoughtful, collaborative initiatives based in education and action throughout the year. Its purpose is to support industry-led climate initiatives towards POW’s three priorities of setting an economy-wide price on carbon, transitioning to a clean-energy economy by investing in solar energy, and utilizing innovative transit solutions to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Ikon Pass Fund is a proactive response that helps connect snow sports enthusiasts to their passion in the midst of a changing climate,” said Mario Molina, Executive Director of Protect Our Winters. “With this unique partnership, the Ikon Pass is stepping off the sidelines to not only help support POW’s initiatives as a Summit Level sponsor, they will also be helping to draft unique opportunities to further POW’s leadership position on climate within the snow sports community.”

The Ikon Pass joins notable brands such as Burton and Patagonia as a Summit Level Partner, through a $25k donation. As a Summit Level Partner, the Ikon Pass is funding POW’s efforts to mobilize a highly passionate and connected outdoor community in a movement to fight climate change. POW’s goal is to use the robust and influential outdoor economy to create the will for meaningful climate solutions at the state and federal level.

“It’s a natural partnership between the Ikon Pass and Protect Our Winters, and we are proud to collaborate on tackling climate change together, an issue that has a profound impact on our industry and community,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer for Alterra Mountain Company. “The Ikon Pass Fund offers the flexibility to be creative and spontaneous with various opportunities and activation throughout the year to further highlight POW’s message and initiatives.”

In addition, all Ikon Pass holders will receive a complimentary one-year $50-valued membership in their name to POW upon purchase. Pass holders will receive POW die cut stickers, 20% off POW store merchandise, a monthly POW newsletter, and a subscription to the biweekly email newsletter, “The Line”.

“The time to make crucial and immediate climate action is here and the outdoor community has a unique opportunity to lead,” said Jeremy Jones, professional snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters. “We are encouraged by our new partnership with the Ikon Pass and hope it inspires others to become engaged in an issue that has direct impacts on the mountains we all love.”

The Ikon Pass will go on sale in the spring and additional information including access specifics by destination, price, sale date and other pass product details will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit www.ikonpass.com.

The Ikon Pass is the new standard in season passes, connecting the most iconic mountains in North America and delivering authentic, memorable snow adventures. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks access to a community of diverse destinations you want to ski and ride, including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain and Eldora in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky in Montana; Stratton and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; and Deer Valley Resort, Alta and Snowbird in Utah. Special offers will also be available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation. For more information on the Ikon Pass, visit www.ikonpass.com.

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 12 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with destinations across the continent, we are rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans five U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in

British Columbia. We honor each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrate the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. Alterra Mountain Company also owns Honua Kai Resort and Spa in Hawaii. For more information visit www.alterramtnco.com.

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that engages and mobilizes the outdoor sports community to lead the fight against climate change through educational initiatives and political advocacy. Founded by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones in 2007, Protect Our Winters works with businesses, athletes and the community to harness the collective power of the outdoor sports industry to take meaningful action against climate change. For more information, visit www.protectourwinters.org.