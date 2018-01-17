Mountainsmith Partners With Protect Our Winters, Parties at OR+Snow Show

Mountainsmith — iconic makers of backcountry equipment and recreational outdoor gear — has signed on with Protect Our Winters (POW) as a 2018 philanthropic partner.

The brand will celebrate their announcement during Day 2 of Outdoor Retailer Winter Market by hosting a happy hour party with proceeds benefitting Protect Our Winters.

“Climate change isn’t a single season issue. Whether you hike, bike, paddle, or ski, we all need winter. Protect Our Winters is excited to partner with Mountainsmith, a brand that epitomizes the full range of the outdoor experience,” says Torrey Udall, Development and Operations Manager at Protect Our Winters. “Forty years into its journey, Mountainsmith understands that in order to protect our valued public lands, we must solve climate. Without addressing climate, public lands change. They dry up. They burn. We at POW are thankful to Mountainsmith and their tenacity for helping advance our industry’s work on public lands by drawing the connection to climate change.“

To kick off this partnership, Mountainsmith and Denver artist Katherine Holmes collaborated to produce an artistic interpretation of the Colorado Mountains, as seen from Golden when driving up into the high country. This design is featured on a small-batch series of hats that will be for sale during Mountainsmith’s happy hour party from 4:30 to 6:00 on day 2 of OR (booth #44080-UL). Mountainsmith will also be raffling off a large print of the design, giving attendees a chance to win it with the purchase of a steel pint glass and a beer for $5 or a $3 donation to POW.

”Mountainsmith is reallocating our philanthropic resources in 2018 to focus on climate and land protections. Our new relationship with POW will be among the vehicles rolled out to drive this initiative,” says Jay Getzel, President of Mountainsmith. “The Winter Outdoor Retailer Show, right in our own Colorado backyard, is the perfect place to launch our relationship with Protect Our Winters and drive awareness that the time is now for positive climate action.”

In addition to raising funds for POW during the Outdoor Retailer show, Mountainsmith has also committed to joining POW’s CEO Alliance where the brand will unite with other industry leaders to “advocate for meaningful policy solutions to climate change” (POW).

For more information about Mountainsmith, please visit www.mountainsmith.com. For more information about Protect Our Winters, please visit http://www.protectourwinters.org.

Headquartered at the base of the Rocky Mountains in Golden, CO for 35 years, Mountainsmith is committed to creating durable provisions for every aspect of your adventure, on and off the trail. Beginning with iconic lumbar packs in 1979, Mountainsmith products carry an emphasis on utility for those who prefer life outdoors. Whether that is a solution for the backcountry, the gear closet, the office, the photo shoot, or even the dog; the brand offers tools that serve a purpose and stand the test of time. Dedicated in its mission to improve the lives of fellow outdoors enthusiasts, Mountainsmith manufactures products that are forged for life.