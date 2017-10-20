SIA’s New Online Ski Mechanics Learning Center is Live!

Snowsports Industries America (SIA), the non-profit trade association for the winter sports industry, announces the launch of its first online education platform with the new Ski Mechanics Learning Center (SMLC), formerly known as the Ski Mechanics Workshop (SMW).

The inaugural online course is part of SIA’s completely redesigned website, and is designed to make ongoing education for the snow sports industry more accessible and affordable than ever. SIA’s new online education portal uses the same online learning software that powers the sites of major corporations like Bloomberg, Reuters, and Indeed.com.

This new, user-friendly program incorporates all of the best elements of the former in-person-only SMW in an online format to reach a larger audience of shop owners, managers, and employees. The new program is also a fraction of the cost, making it an engaging, effective, and affordable tool in a self-paced environment. SMLC is not a certification, but is aimed at educating participants.

The new SMLC site launches its first phase October 19 in time to train ski-shop staff for winter, and will launch subsequent phases over the next 12 months. The first phase will focus on risk management, customer assessment/work-ticket documentation, pre-installation/tool use and care, component inspection, binding installation, release-value selection, system inspection/trouble shooting, release testing, final documentation and dispatching, and post-accident reporting.

Future phases will include back-shop service training for tuning, waxing, and retail-floor product sales training and matching, as well as AT and snowboard modules.

Access the SMLC by clicking here.

Introductory rate for the 2017/18 season:

$50 per user (if shop has up to 5 registered users) to access to the platform for the 2017/18 season.

$40 per user (if shop has 6 or more registered users) to access to the platform for the 2017/18 season.

For more information, email: workshops@snowsports.org