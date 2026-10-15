HEAD Names Andrew Couperthwait Senior Vice President, US Wintersports - Snowsports Industries America

Expanded leadership role supports HEAD’s US growth ambitions, alongside new appointments

in marketing and global ski boot operations

BOULDER, Colo. (Oct. 15, 2026) — HEAD, a leading global manufacturer of premium wintersports equipment, has named Andrew Couperthwait senior vice president of US Wintersports, bringing its domestic sales and marketing operations under his leadership as the company looks to strengthen its presence across the US market.

Previously vice president of US Wintersports, Couperthwait assumes the expanded role at a pivotal time for HEAD’s US business. Building on the company’s longstanding reputation in ski racing, HEAD is focused on broadening its appeal among freeskiers, families and everyday enthusiasts, while deepening relationships with specialty retailers and creating new opportunities for growth.

“Andrew knows this industry, understands what matters to our retail partners and shares our ambition for where HEAD can go in the US,” said Jeff Bardsley, president and CEO of HEAD North America. “He’s been an important part of our business, and I’m excited to see him take on this expanded responsibility. With Andrew leading our sales and marketing efforts, we’re well positioned to strengthen our existing relationships, reach new audiences and continue building momentum across the US wintersports market.”

“As a brand founded in the U.S. by Howard Head, leading our talented team here is a special honor, especially given the growth opportunity in this key market,” said Couperthwait. “Our goal is to ensure every wintersports enthusiast knows HEAD makes gear for them. That means supporting our retail partners, equipping our sales team with the tools to succeed, and building stronger connections with skiers and riders across the country. I’m grateful for the confidence Jeff and our global leadership team have placed in me, and excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Effective October 2026, Couperthwait reports directly to Jeff Bardsley, president and CEO of HEAD North America, and will work closely with Rob Mignon, vice president of sales, to advance the company’s US sales and marketing priorities.

Further supporting HEAD’s ambitions in the US, Frank Shine has joined the company as a strategic marketing consultant, bringing more than a decade of experience in the wintersports equipment industry. Shine will work with the U.S. team to help strengthen HEAD’s presence in the market, connecting the brand with a broader community of skiers and supporting its continued growth in the US market.

HEAD is also strengthening its global ski boot business with the appointment of Matteo Murer as Ski Boot International Business Manager. Joining from Tecnica Group, where he spent a decade, Murer will work alongside Alberto Cenedesi and the boot team in Italy to support the continued development of a category that remains central to HEAD’s global growth strategy.

Together, the appointments reflect HEAD’s continued investment in the people and expertise driving its business forward, both in the United States and across its global wintersports operations.

For more information about HEAD and its 2026-27 wintersports lineup, please visit HEAD.com.

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ABOUT HEAD

HEAD is a leading global manufacturer of premium sports equipment, specializing in skiing, snowboarding, and related winter sports, as well as racquet sports, swimming, and diving. Founded in 1950 by engineer Howard Head, the company introduced revolutionary ski design with its Head Standard model — combining metal and wood to create skis that are more maneuverable, durable, and high-performance. HEAD continues to innovate through its product lines for freeride, all-mountain, junior, and luxury performance, pushing technical boundaries while delivering an exceptional experience to athletes and outdoor lovers around the world.

For more information on HEAD and its full range of winter sports equipment, visit head.com and follow them on socials: @head_ski @tyroliabindings @head_freeskiing @head_rebels @head_snowboards

MEDIA CONTACT: Verde Brand Communications – headskis@verdepr.com