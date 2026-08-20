World First: Ferreol Skis Commercially Deploys Scalium® at Scale in Its New 2026-2027 Ski Collection - Snowsports Industries America

After contributing to the development of Scalium® over the past several years in partnership with Scalium+ (formerly Ferreol Technologies), Ferreol Skis is launching the high-volume commercialization of this high-strength aluminum-scandium alloy in the construction of every ski in its new 2026-2027 collection, propelling the company to new heights of performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Québec, QC – Ferreol Skis is marking a world first with the launch of its new ski collection, commercializing for the first time Scalium+ aluminum-scandium alloy, named Scalium®, by integrating it into the construction of all its skis through thin sheets 0.4 mm thick.

Internal

Internal construction of the Ferreol Pionnier 104 2.0 model, a ski designed for freeride and outbound conditions, featuring a sheet of Scalium®.

Thanks to its exceptional mechanical properties, the integration of Scalium® into Ferreol skis delivers numerous technical advantages, both in terms of on-snow performance (stability, edge grip, end-of-turn rebound, dynamism, vibration damping) and durability (bonding quality, high resistance to deformation) and sustainability (aluminum sourced from Québec), in addition to offering tangible commercial benefits. For Ferreol Skis, Scalium® represents the world’s first alternative to a monopoly that has stood for more than 40 years in the ski industry when it comes to the use of high-strength aluminum sheets, while also delivering added value on several fronts. An alpine ski is subjected to significant mechanical stress within its laminate when used in harsh conditions, and Scalium® rises to these technical demands with success.

“With Scalium®, Ferreol Skis isn’t following the industry’s standards, we’re redefining them. Today isn’t just about launching a new ski collection. It’s proof that know-how developed right here in Canada can give rise to innovations capable of transforming multiple industries worldwide, from skiing to aerospace.” -Jonathan Audet, co-founder and CEO of Ferreol Skis.

For Scalium+, this marks the first large-scale commercial demonstration that the market is ready to embrace aluminum-scandium alloys in its products, backed by a reliable and resilient North American value chain. This milestone represents a first commercial success in the civilian sector, as well as in the defence industry. Through its advanced approach to ski engineering, Ferreol Skis has been able to develop a line of military skis designed to meet the operational needs of the Canadian Department of National Defence and NATO allied nations, in which Scalium® is integrated into the construction of the skis. These skis are part of a comprehensive Ferreol Skis solution, an integrated mobility system for extreme and arctic environments that surpasses, in several respects, the performance of the solutions currently used by Canada and its allied nations.

Building on a growth strategy focused on market diversification, Ferreol Skis will simultaneously deploy Scalium® commercially across several international markets, including France. Given the nature of its business, Ferreol Skis also benefits from very high visibility, supported by a strong communications and marketing strategy, allowing it to concretely democratize aluminum-scandium alloys for multiple industries. Whether for the aerospace, aeronautics, automotive, or defence industries, the commercialization of Scalium® in Ferreol’s new 2026-2027 ski collection serves as a tangible commercial proof of concept for these high-potential sectors, both from a technical standpoint and in terms of supply chain efficiency.

This important milestone will help accelerate the commercialization of Scalium® to other ski manufacturers around the world, as well as in several other priority sectors for innovation.

About Ferreol Skis

Ferreol Skis is the Canadian largest ski brand, offering premium skis designed and manufactured in Canada, backed by ski engineering expertise that is unique in the world. Ferreol’s skis deliver superior quality and stand out for their exceptional versatility and agility across a range of snow and terrain conditions, all while being more sustainable. In addition to now selling in several international markets and designing World Cup skis for Canadian athletes in partnership with Freestyle Canada, Ferreol Skis also has a defence division, where the world’s most advanced ski mobility solution has been developed, an innovation currently used by the Canadian Department of National Defence.

About Scalium+

Scalium® alloys add value on several fronts: significantly higher mechanical strength than conventional alloys in laminated products, improved weldability in wire form, faster print speeds in powder form, and considerably increased corrosion resistance. For manufacturers, this translates into lighter parts, reduced print times in additive manufacturing, and greater value across the entire life cycle of primary and secondary components.

About Scandium Canada Ltd.

Scandium Canada (TSX-V: SCD) is a critical minerals and advanced materials mining company developing North America’s only primary source of scandium at its Crater Lake project in Nunavik, Québec. Through

Scalium+, its wholly owned commercialization subsidiary, the Company is bringing to market proprietary, patent-pending aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys, as well as its range of Scalium® alloys and technologies, while advancing the Crater Lake mining project for the future. This dual-engine strategy positions Scandium Canada to secure a North American scandium supply chain and to shape the future of lighter, stronger, and more durable materials for advanced manufacturing end users, all while committing to building a more responsible economy through innovation and agility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSX-V: SCD) and its subsidiary Scalium+, including with respect to the future commercialization of Scalium® alloys, their adoption by other manufacturers or sectors, their deployment in international markets, and their potential applications. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions considered reasonable as of the date hereof, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The performance of the Scalium® alloys mentioned is based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions and remains subject to additional testing. Ferreol Skis is not a reporting issuer, and the statements relating to Scandium Canada and Scalium+ are reproduced for informational purposes only.

Ferreol Skis Media Contact

Jonathan Audet

Co-founder and CEO [email protected] https://ferreol.ca/



Scalium+ Media Contact

Félix Lapointe CEO

[email protected]

https://scaliumplus.com/fr-ca