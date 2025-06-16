Take Action Against The Tariffs - Snowsports Industries America

Protect the Winter Outdoor Industry: Urge Congress to Act on Tariffs

The winter outdoor industry relies on a global supply chain for materials used in domestic production while also depending on specialized international manufacturing to produce the high-performance equipment U.S. consumers demand.

However, the current tariffs on imported materials and finished goods are placing an unsustainable burden on our businesses, functioning as an invisible tax on American companies and consumers with real-world consequences – driving a decline in spending and forcing small businesses to cut jobs, scale back operations, or close entirely.

With inventory currently in production overseas and our primary sales season fast approaching, the continued application of these tariffs risks devastating impacts on both our industry and the broader U.S. tourism economy.

Leaders in Washington have signaled that now is the time for industry voices to speak up. By sharing your story, you can help influence efforts to reduce or eliminate harmful tariffs and protect the future of your business.

Take Action Now! It’s Easy, Here’s How:

Send a letter to your congressperson.

We’ve made it very easy with a few clicks. Personal letters are the most powerful, so please edit the copy however you wish by clicking on the yellow “edit message” button or include a personal story about the impacts of the tariffs on your business, employees, etc., at the “share your story” prompt.

Make a phone call: Click on the “phone” icon on the action page header to see some key communication points and your congressperson’s direct contact information. A call takes a minute, and it’s one of the most effective ways to reach the decision makers directly and drive real policy change.

Share this action on your social media page to get your friends and family to send letters too. Just click on the Facebook/Twitter icons on the action page header to share it.