 We’re Excited to Announce a New Strategic Partnership Between SIA and the European Outdoor Group (EOG), Uniting Two Industry Leaders to Better Support Our Members and Strengthen the Global Ecosystem. - Snowsports Industries America

Industry News

We’re Excited to Announce a New Strategic Partnership Between SIA and the European Outdoor Group (EOG), Uniting Two Industry Leaders to Better Support Our Members and Strengthen the Global Ecosystem.

July 22, 2025 | 0 Comments

Current SIA Premium voting members (to be assessed on a case-by-case basis) can now purchase an
International Add-On EOG Membership for $500/year. This membership grants you full
access to EOG’s premium benefits, including exclusive data, webinars, and event
invitations. Benefits include:

  • Complimentary access to EOG’s CSR Newsletter and Executive Updates.
  • EOG’s State of Trade topline insights: The State of Trade report delivers annual
    sell-in data for the European outdoor market. The report measures wholesale value
    and units by season across Apparel, Footwear and Equipment.
  • European Outdoor Market Intelligence Service (@ EOG Member pricing): This
    new data service from the EOG and Sporting Insights provides retail sell-out
    analysis for the outdoor market. The dashboard is now live in the UK and France and
    will launch in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in Fall 2025. A Winter Sports
    dashboard is set to launch in 2026.
  • Carbon Reduction Project (@ EOG Member pricing): The aim of this project is to
    reduce greenhouse gas emissions and/or increase renewable energy usage within
    the outdoor industry supply chain. The project exploits the fact that, while supply
    chains are global and diverse, many outdoor companies share suppliers.
  • Single Use Plastics Project: Started in 2018, the Single Use Plastics Project has
    sought to research and assess the impact of plastic bags in the supply chain of
    outdoor clothing and equipment, and to work swiftly towards making a meaningful
    impact on the problem. Over 45 brands and retailers from the outdoor industry are
    working together to take responsibility for their single use plastic poly bags.
  • EOG Summits: Are business-focused gatherings of senior outdoor industry
    professionals. This year the EOG hosted the inaugural Outdoor Impact Summit in
    Munich.

To learn more, reach out to Bill Stone, SIA Membership Director at [email protected] or call +1 435-659-3729.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *