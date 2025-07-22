We’re Excited to Announce a New Strategic Partnership Between SIA and the European Outdoor Group (EOG), Uniting Two Industry Leaders to Better Support Our Members and Strengthen the Global Ecosystem. - Snowsports Industries America

Current SIA Premium voting members (to be assessed on a case-by-case basis) can now purchase an

International Add-On EOG Membership for $500/year. This membership grants you full

access to EOG’s premium benefits, including exclusive data, webinars, and event

invitations. Benefits include:

Complimentary access to EOG’s CSR Newsletter and Executive Updates.

EOG’s State of Trade topline insights: The State of Trade report delivers annual

sell-in data for the European outdoor market. The report measures wholesale value

and units by season across Apparel, Footwear and Equipment.

new data service from the EOG and Sporting Insights provides retail sell-out

analysis for the outdoor market. The dashboard is now live in the UK and France and

will launch in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in Fall 2025. A Winter Sports

dashboard is set to launch in 2026.

reduce greenhouse gas emissions and/or increase renewable energy usage within

the outdoor industry supply chain. The project exploits the fact that, while supply

chains are global and diverse, many outdoor companies share suppliers.

sought to research and assess the impact of plastic bags in the supply chain of

outdoor clothing and equipment, and to work swiftly towards making a meaningful

impact on the problem. Over 45 brands and retailers from the outdoor industry are

working together to take responsibility for their single use plastic poly bags.

professionals. This year the EOG hosted the inaugural Outdoor Impact Summit in

Munich.

To learn more, reach out to Bill Stone, SIA Membership Director at [email protected] or call +1 435-659-3729.