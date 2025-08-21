Kästle USA Hires Industry Veteran Justin Heanue to Lead Sales Team - Snowsports Industries America

In its ongoing drive to introduce more of Kästle’s ultra-premium and premium skis to the North American market, Kästle USA locks in a proven Alpine Sales Director in Justin Heanue.

Portsmouth, NH, August 21, 2025 – Since it was relaunched to the North American market in 2007, Kästle has won renown as a top manufacturer of high-quality and high-performance skis for committed skiers. More recently, the brand has rededicated itself to the ultra premium and premium ski categories.

To that order, effective immediately, Justin Heanue is Kästle USA’s Alpine Sales Director, working alongside President and CEO Steven Poulin in the new Portsmouth headquarters.

Heanue joins Kästle after a lifetime in the industry—as a kid he cleaned rental boots at Pedigree Ski Shop under the supervision of his father. In college, he worked ski shop sales floors and fitted boots. A stint as a tech rep for Nordica followed. But his history with premium and ultra premium brands is most critical to Kästle’s path forward. Heanue has driven growth as a national sales manager for Blizzard-Tecnica (2018–2023) and Stöckli (2023–2025).

With Kästle, Heanue sees nothing but opportunity. “The ski industry is incredibly competitive right now,” he says. “There are a lot of big companies making high performing skis. But Kästle is a privately owned, 100-year-old Austrian brand with a track record of building amazing products. By making the best skis possible, Kästle has stood apart in the past and that product-first approach will allow us to stand apart going forward. I’m thrilled to help grow our position in the premium market.”

With the full support of Kästle Austria, which has invested in a new $6M finishing line and is now fully committed to the North American market, the brand is living up to its heritage of producing ultra-premium and premium all mountain, freeride, and frontside skis.

“Bringing Justin onto what is already a powerhouse alpine team is a sign of Kästle Austria’s belief in the brand, and more importantly, our position in the US market,” says Kästle USA President and CEO, Poulin. “With Justin leading our sales force we are putting the pieces in place to introduce more skiers to our incredible products. As we roll out the new Kästle, please stay tuned for more exciting developments.”

About Kästle:

Kästle is a renowned Austrian ski brand with a rich history dating back to 1924.

Known for its high-quality innovative skis, Kästle combines traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create skis that offer exceptional precision and performance. The brand has a storied racing history, with numerous victories in international competitions, including World Championships and Olympic titles. These successes have cemented Kästle’s reputation as a leading brand in competitive skiing, showcasing the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation on the world stage. Kästle is highly respected among professional athletes and discerning skiers around the world, including in the U.S. market, where Kästle has built a strong reputation with the MX-All Mountain and ZX/Paragon Freeride Line. Kästle’s skis are designed to excel both on groomed slopes and in challenging off-piste conditions. With a focus on quality innovation and a commitment to excellence.