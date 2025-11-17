Protect the U.S. Winter Outdoor Industry from Harmful Tariffs - Snowsports Industries America

As the winter season begins, burdensome tariffs are currently applied to key products essential to winter sports participation. These unnecessary tariffs act as a direct tax on our consumers, discouraging them from purchasing new gear and participating in winter outdoor sports. This, in turn, threatens the health of the outdoor recreation economy, which generates $1.2 trillion for the US economy, and the economic stability of our small and medium-sized businesses and local retailers. Please send a note to your Congressperson below, urging them to help eliminate the tariffs on winter outdoor gear.