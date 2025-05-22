Global Association of Boot Fitters Scholarships Applications are open until July 1, 2025 - Snowsports Industries America

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2025 – The Global Association of Professional Boot Fitters is pleased to announce a professional scholarship opportunity, totaling $5,000 in funding, is available again this year. Applications are open for ski and snowboard shop employees and custom bootfitters to pursue additional professional training through one of the many Industry Education Providers Boot Fitting Training Courses. The ideal applicants should have some practical working experience with ski and/or snowboard boot fitting, a future commitment to the ski/snowboard industry, and motivation to increase their knowledge and skill set.

Applications are currently open and must be submitted by July 1st, 2025, to be considered. Each scholarship recipient will be awarded up to $1,000 toward the course curriculum fees and travel expenses for a training session provided by one of the ski industry education providers. The link to the digital application can be found here.

About The Global Association of Professional Boot Fitters:

The Global Association of Professional Boot Fitters is a group of professionals with a goal to provide new and seasoned boot fitters with the most up-to-date industry information available. Each year the Association hosts an online Congress with leading industry professionals providing presentations on various topics including: material sciences, assessment and evaluation techniques for the physiology of the skier, fabrication techniques for underfoot support, best practices for balance and alignment, custom modification techniques for boots and liners, and much more. This information is aimed to improve the skill sets and level of professionalism within the industry. The proceeds of the online Congress help fund the annual scholarships program.