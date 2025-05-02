Snowball Effect and Mount Southington Launch ON BOARD: Youth-Powered Movement for Sport & Sustainability - Snowsports Industries America

Play. Learn. Sustain. A next-generation way to mobilize communities, spark climate action, and connect local kids to the outdoors through sport.



Southington, CT – April 29, 2025 – Snowball Effect and Mount Southington have teamed up to launch ON BOARD, a breakthrough initiative that connects sport, sustainability, and education to create real impact for local families. With a focus on environmental stewardship and youth engagement, ON BOARD is reinventing how ski areas and resorts connect with their communities, starting right here in Connecticut.

“ON BOARD is about inspiring the next generation to take action for the planet,” said Jeff Boliba, Founder of Snowball Effect. “We’re using the joy of movement and the power of play to help kids build climate awareness, connect with their communities, and gain confidence. Whether in the school gym, at local events, or on the slopes, young learners are discovering that sorting waste, composting food scraps, and caring for nature are fun, powerful ways they can make a real difference—one small action at a time.”

What began as a simple idea to inspire young stewards of the mountain has grown into a model of community-driven sustainability. In partnership with local schools, composting innovators, and families, Mount Southington has already diverted over 2,947 pounds of food waste, prevented 618 pounds of CO₂ emissions, and generated 386 kWh of clean energy. All while giving local students hands-on lessons in recycling, composting, and snowboarding fundamentals through the Snowball Park experience.

“ON BOARD has helped us strengthen our commitment to the community in new and exciting ways,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager of Mount Southington. “We brought the mountain to local schools—introducing kids to winter sports through interactive activities, while weaving in fun, hands-on lessons about composting, clean energy, and recycling. It’s opened up a whole new way to connect with families, inspire young athletes, and take real environmental action. And this is just the beginning.”

As part of ON BOARD, Mount Southington is bringing winter sports and sustainability into schools and communities in creative new ways. At the heart of the initiative is Snowball Park—a mobile, kid-friendly environment where children learn about composting, recycling, and environmental stewardship through movement, interactive play, and storytelling from Snowball the Mascot. See photos from the Snowball Park here. With a unique gym-to-slopes progression, students build confidence in physical education settings before hitting the mountain. Powered by partnerships with Blue Earth Compost and Quantum Organics, the program turns food waste into clean energy and healthy soil, making the connection between small actions and big environmental impact.

What’s next? Mount Southington is expanding its PE curriculum into more Southington elementary schools, launching the Snowball Park Treehouse for year-round engagement, introducing an interactive education experience at the resort entrance, and growing sustainability messaging across digital and community platforms. On-site improvements like reusable dining ware, EV charging stations, efficient snowmaking, water refill stations, and composting bins at the Red Barn are turning values into action. With ON BOARD, Mount Southington is redefining what a Ski Area can be—a hub for learning, community connection, and climate action.

National Recognition for Community & Sustainability Innovation

The ON BOARD initiative—developed with leadership from Snowball Effect in collaboration with Mount Southington, and powered by community partners Quantum Organics, Blue Earth Compost, and Southington Public Schools—has been named a Top 3 Finalist for the NSAA Golden Eagle Award for Community & Partnerships. This prestigious award honors innovative programs that leverage local partnerships to drive environmental impact and inspire climate action. The winner will be announced at the NSAA Convention on May 13, 2025.

Community Voices

“It’s amazing to see food waste from Mount Southington turned into clean energy and compost that helps the local ecosystem. ON BOARD brings our mission to life in a fun and meaningful way.” — Brian Paganini, Vice President, Quantum Organics

“Composting is often overlooked, but programs like ON BOARD show how it connects directly to climate, kids, and community. We’re proud to be a part of this.” — Sam King, CFO, Blue Earth Compost

“This is experiential learning at its best. Students are learning real-world sustainability lessons while being active and having fun. That’s a win for education and the environment.” — Mike Colantonio, PE Teacher & K-8 Health Curriculum Specialist, Southington Public Schools

For more information about ON BOARD, watch the full video edit here and visit www.mountsouthington.com to see the movement in action, or reach out directly to Jeff Boliba

([email protected]) or Jay Dougherty ([email protected]) for partnership opportunities and media inquiries.

About Snowball Effect

Founded by winter sports veteran Jeff Boliba, Snowball Effect is The Premier Connector in Sports—revolutionizing the snowsports industry by uniting resorts, brands, and enthusiasts through a global ecosystem. Guided by a belief in Empowering Communities and Cultivating Momentum, Snowball Effect empowers resorts to engage with audiences year-round through innovative, community-driven programs. From sustainable sports practices to youth engagement and portable venue activations, Snowball Effect bridges gaps, strengthens partnerships, and drives positive, lasting impact from mountain peaks to city streets.

About Mount Southington

Nestled in the heart of Connecticut, Mount Southington is a beloved ski area known for its welcoming atmosphere and strong community ties. Embracing a new focus on sustainability, the resort is implementing innovative programs and local partnerships. Offering skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, it serves guests of all ages and abilities. Mount Southington also plays a vital role in youth and school engagement through after-school programs, ski clubs, and racing teams. In summer, it comes alive with FAST Camp, adult Club WAKA leagues, and a full calendar of weddings, private events, and community celebrations.