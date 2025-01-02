Upper Midwest's premier outdoor & snowsports trade associations merge - Snowsports Industries America

Madison, WI, January 1, 2025–Effective January 1, Midwest Winter Sports Reps Association (MWSRA) and Outdoor Reps Association (ORA) will merge to form Midwest Professional Reps Organization, or M-Pro. The new group will be an all-season resource for sales reps and retailers in outdoor, winter sports, and the various categories that touch them.

Founded in the 70s (MWSRA) and 80s (ORA), the two predecessor organizations have for decades provided trade shows and informational resources to facilitate rep/retailer relationships. With substantial member overlap, the two boards of directors proposed a merger and the combined membership voted overwhelmingly to approve.

The new organization is currently planning 4 shows per year, 2 summer and 2 winter, with one per season in Saint Paul, MN and Madison, WI. These show attract retailers from as far west as Nebraska and the Dakotas, south to Missouri, east to Illinois, and north to the Michigan upper peninsula. The association website is configured to make it as easy as possible to assist retailers in connecting with the brands they rely on as well as finding new areas to drive growth. With hundreds of brands represented including apparel, equipment, footwear, and myriad accessories, retailers can find everything they need in one place.

“The current retail climate means that retailers face increasing pressure on both their time and their money,” said M-Pro Executive Director Scott Lynch. “In-territory regional shows with inexpensive travel costs are an increasingly important tool to allow them to get their buying done.” Lynch also noted that wintersports retailers in particular can see the value of avoiding carbon-intensive air travel when possible given how difficult the mild winter of 2023/24 was for retailers.

Contact

Scott Lynch, M-Pro Executive Director

email: [email protected]

web: mproreps.com