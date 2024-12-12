The Winter Sports Sustainability Network’s Annual Meeting: A Report from Munich - Snowsports Industries America

Last week, the SIA team attended the Ski Industry Climate Summit, hosted by Atomic, and the Winter Sports Sustainability Network’s (WSN) winter meeting during ISPO in Munich. Over 200 ski industry leaders came together, showcasing remarkable collaboration among the sector’s biggest hardgoods brands – united to share ideas, data, and best practices.

The focus was clear: the most effective way that the global winter outdoor industry can implement large-scale sustainability and climate action measures is by coming together to collaborate and share the expertise we have.

A large part of this urgency is driven by the upcoming EU sustainability regulations, which will enforce stricter requirements on disclosure, traceability, waste, circularity, deforestation, and more. Notably, these regulations affect not only EU-based businesses but also U.S. companies operating in the European market. SIA’s role at the summit was to deepen understanding of these changes, highlight the responsibilities of U.S. businesses, and explore the process adjustments needed in this evolving, compliance-driven landscape, while also advising EU businesses about the upcoming US regulations driving compliance on PFAS, for example.

These events bring together the market share of the hard goods ski/snowboard industry to discuss sustainability and the actions we’re taking to address climate change, and the unity and level of collaboration amongst global ski and snowboard brands on an issue that transcends any one of our individual businesses was remarkable.

Key Takeaways:

Europe Leads the Way:

European companies are well ahead of the curve on sustainability and climate action. They understand of the urgency of the climate challenge, and the importance of the upcoming EU regulations. But by increasing the level of global collaboration and stronger communication between U.S. subsidiaries and European parent companies, we can accelerate our industry’s collective progress exponentially.

Data-Driven Supply Chains:

Collecting and analyzing detailed supply chain data is crucial. While the first wave of EU regulations is complex, it marks the beginning of a compliance-centered approach. Companies with robust data systems will gain a competitive edge in navigating these changes.

Impact on U.S. Businesses:

U.S. companies selling in Europe and subsidiaries of European brands must familiarize themselves with the new regulations and their implications on how we do business in the future. US-based businesses need to know the regulations in this important overseas market, and for subsidiaries, the regulations are driving a myriad of product changes that will change the way we currently sell to consumers, for example. US subsidiaries must also keep their parent companies abreast of the complex and changing nature of the US regulations.

Sustainability vs. Climate Action:

While sustainability focuses on operational and supply chain improvements—such as reducing carbon footprints, circular production models, and responsible sourcing—climate action demands broader systemic change. Both are essential, but we cannot lose sight of implementing the systemic climate solutions that will tackle climate at its root cause. By leveraging our industry’s global influence and resources, we can drive transformative change at the speed and scale that this issue demands.

The Climate Pact:

The Winter Outdoor Industry Climate Pact is a groundbreaking agreement among 27 leading brands; a set of principles that include, for example, advocating for climate policy, mobilizing leadership, and joining the UN’s Race to Zero initiative. These meetings provided the tools and peer network needed to deliver on those commitments, positioning the $94 billion US winter outdoor industry as a global partner and a force for positive change.

Sustainability regulations are global and require a global approach. And while EU is further ahead and more comprehensive, the impact is global, the stakes are global and the collaborative spirit and the level of expertise showcased in Munich highlights our capacity to drive the change we need.

Thank you to Atomic and the Winter Sports Sustainability Network for your continued leadership, and the many winter outdoor brands for your commitment to securing a vibrant future for us all.