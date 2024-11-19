Blizzard-Tecnica Announces 2025 W2W Hilaree Nelson Education Scholarship - Snowsports Industries America

The program aims to empower women through their passion for mountain sports.

West Lebanon, NH (November 19, 2024) – Blizzard-Tecnica is proud to announce the fifth annual scholarship for women looking to advance their education in snowsports – the W2W Hilaree Nelson Education Scholarship. Whether applicants are interested in avalanche safety, ski instruction, guiding, or other related coursework, the program welcomes applications from introductory courses up to top-level certifications, as to encourage all women skiers to pursue their individual goals. The grants awarded will include coursework fees along with a pair of Blizzard skis and Tecnica boots.

Blizzard Tecnica’s Women2Women (W2W) program is widely considered one of the most committed women’s programs in skiing, closely and continually evaluating women’s products, needs, and lifestyles as they pertain to skiing. The program has proudly awarded 87 women with over $100,000 in scholarships and equipment in the first four years. Seeing the growth in applicants and learning more about their stories, Blizzard Tecnica’s Global W2W Project Leader, Leslie Baker-Brown, feels more confident than ever of its significance to women.

“One of the key pillars of W2W is education, because we believe that knowledge is power,” said Baker-Brown. “Besides empowering the individual, there is an undeniable trickle-down affect; when more women are in leadership roles, it creates a more comfortable space and opportunity for all women. The impact this scholarship has made in the lives of women and their community makes us so proud.”

“I feel outrageously grateful for the support I received from Blizzard-Tecnica in funding my Pro 1 Avy cert last winter,” explained 2024 scholarship winner, Emily Cavanagh. “Not only was the course content itself fantastic, I got to learn from and alongside women in the snow and avalanche industry who are passionate, curious and driven. After receiving my Pro 1 I had the opportunity to guide on Denali, which was both challenging (I guided an all-male team) and rewarding (we summited!). More than anything, the opportunity to participate in the Women2Women program has reminded me of my desire to reinvest myself in finding strong female mentors and sharing the knowledge I have the privilege of receiving in courses like this with other women.”

Applications will be accepted at the links below through December 19, 2024, at which time Baker-Brown and an international team involved with the W2W program will review all entries and award a number of grants dependent on applications received. Winners will be alerted in January 2025 with funds and products awarded thereafter.

For more information, please contact Leslie Baker-Brown at [email protected].

About Blizzard:

Designed and developed in the epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. Go #AllOut with us at: IG – @blizzard_tecnica, FB – @blizzardTecnica, www.blizzard-tecnica.com/us/en.

About Tecnica:

Since 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica’s alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy.

Go #AllOut with us at: IG – @blizzard_tecnica, FB – @blizzardTecnica, www.blizzard-tecnica.com/us/en.