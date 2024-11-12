Smugglers' Notch and Snowball Effect Elevate Snow Sports, Community, and Culture in Vermont. - Snowsports Industries America

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jeffersonville, VT – Nov. 12, 2024 – Smugglers’ Notch Resort (Smuggs) is proud to announce a

collaboration with Snowball Effect to advance Snow Sports programs and further its unique culture and

community. As a leader in the industry and an independently owned, locally focused resort, Smuggs

continues to set standards for family-friendly programs, instructor opportunities, and inclusive community

engagement. With a shared commitment to community impact and Snow Sports growth, Smuggs, and

Snowball Effect bring renewed focus to empowering guests of all ages.

Smuggs is more than a resort; it’s a community. As one of the few independently owned ski resorts,

Smuggs prides itself on maintaining a locally focused, guest-centered experience. Known for its

unmatched tree skiing, open boundaries policy, and commitment to sustainability, Smuggs provides a

distinctive, authentic Vermont mountain experience. Guests and employees become “Smugglers,” part of

a vibrant culture where everyone feels at home. Our community focus extends beyond the slopes,

supporting local schools, and businesses while fostering lifelong connections.

Upcoming Events for the Community

To bring interactive Snow Sports experiences to guests, Smuggs and Snowball Effect will host key events

this season:

● Dec. 5, 2024 – Women’s Ski & Ride Kick-Off Night (5:00–7:00 pm): Join us at the Alpine Shop

in South Burlington, VT, for an evening open to everyone interested in our six-week program.

Participants will meet instructors, connect, and experience a welcoming environment to learn

more about the program, scope the latest gear at Vermont’s largest, ski, snowboard, golf, tennis,

and pickleball specialty retailer, and enjoy waffles and wine at Burlington’s only Waffle Cabin.

● Dec. 20, 2024 – Night School for Jibbing (4:30–7:00 pm): Join us for an evening jam session

celebrating freestyle skiing and snowboarding! Open to all ages, this event offers a lively,

family-friendly atmosphere with skill-building activities, interactive demonstrations, and

opportunities for riders to try new tricks in a supportive environment. A perfect night for families,

friends, and freestyle enthusiasts to come together and experience the excitement of jibbing

under the lights.

● March 15, 2025 – A Day for Jake: Join us in honoring the legacy of snowboarding pioneer Jake

Burton Carpenter with a celebration of his contributions to the sport. This special event will bring

together riders of all ages to pay tribute to Jake’s impact on the snowboarding community. It’s a

chance for the community to reconnect with the spirit of snowboarding, remember Jake’s passion

for innovation, and inspire the next generation of riders.

Snow Sports Program Enhancements and Instructor Opportunities

Our collaboration includes a focus on the recruitment and retention of Snow Sports instructors. Becoming

an instructor at Smuggs is more than a job – it’s a calling. Instructors become part of our legacy, sharing

in “Tales from the Notch” and inspiring the next generation. With benefits like paid training, season

passes, equipment discounts, and world-renowned tree skiing, our team members get to live their dream

job in a world-class setting. For more information on becoming a Smuggler, go to www.smuggs.com/jobs.

Key Program Areas of Growth:

Recruitment & Retention – Snowball Effect will support Smuggs in attracting top talent, offering

pathways for career growth and professional development within a supportive community. Community-Focused Events – Programs like Women’s, Night School for Jibbing, Indoor Elementary

School Snowboarding Sessions, and A Day For Jake will bring Snow Sports closer to local families,

making snowboarding accessible to kids of all backgrounds. Celebrate the Spirit of Smugglers’ Notch Resort– Our “Tales of the Notch” initiative shares

inspiring stories from our guests and instructors, turning them into ambassadors of the Smuggs

community. Each story celebrates the unique spirit of Smugglers’ Notch, creating deeper connections

with our guests and attracting those who share our values of family, respect, and community. Once

you’re welcomed into the culture, you’re not just a visitor—you’re a Smuggler.

About Snowball Effect

Founded by winter sports veteran Jeff Boliba, Snowball Effect is strengthening connections across

the Snow Sports industry as The Premier Connector in Sports. Guided by the vision to Empower

Communities and Cultivate Momentum, Snowball Effect unites resorts, enthusiasts, and brands,

fostering a vibrant sport culture that ranges from mountain peaks to city streets. Through dynamic

partnerships, portable sports venues, and a commitment to community-focused sustainability,

Snowball Effect creates lasting impacts that grow and build momentum with every connection. For

more information, visit www.snowballeffectgroup.com.

About Smugglers’ Notch

Smugglers’ Notch Resort, the four-season, award-winning family Resort offers acclaimed programs for

families and activities including alpine and cross country skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and

snowshoeing; enjoyment of 8 pools and 4 waterslides; guided hiking; children’s programs and a zip

line canopy tour. The resort village amenities include condominiums with fully equipped kitchens,

restaurants, a child care center, teen center, a country store, a sport shop, and winter ski & ride

equipment rental and tuning/repair facilities. Smugglers’ is nestled in Vermont’s northern Green

Mountains about 50 minutes northeast of Burlington, Vermont. For more information, visit

www.smuggs.com.

