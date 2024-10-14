Bootdoc Hotronic Expands Team and Product Line, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Success - Snowsports Industries America

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bootdoc Hotronic Expands Team and Product Line, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Success

Salt Lake City, Utah – October 14, 2024 – Bootdoc Hotronic, a division of Wintersteiger Sports, is pleased to announce significant growth in its team and product offerings. These strategic moves underscore the company’s dedication to providing exceptional products, value and support to its customers.

To meet the growing demands of the market, Bootdoc Hotronic has added key talent to its team. Jay Vasquez, a seasoned industry professional with experience at prominent brands like Jack Wolfskin and backcountry.com, has joined the team as the Sales and Product Manager. Vasquez will collaborate closely with Ryan Eittreim, Sales Director, to ensure exceptional customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company has welcomed Robert Jones to the Customer Service team, joining a group of experienced professionals who are committed to providing timely and effective support.

Ryan Eittreim says, “We’re excited to have Jay and Robert join the Bootdoc Hotronic family. Their combined experience and passion for the industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and grow. We’re committed to delivering exceptional value to our retail partners, and these new additions to our team will help us do just that.”

Bootdoc Hotronic is also excited to reveal that new products are in development for the winter 2025 season. These premium performance offerings will be presented to wholesale customers at upcoming trade shows. As part of its ongoing commitment to reaching a broader audience, the company is actively exploring opportunities to participate in additional trade events and expand its marketing efforts.

To further enhance customer value, Bootdoc Hotronic continues to offer its highly successful Bootdoc Education program. This comprehensive training initiative combines online learning with in-person workshops across the United States and Canada, providing retailers with valuable insights and resources to maximize the benefits of Bootdoc and Hotronic products. Bootdoc Education remains a popular and effective tool for industry professionals.

By investing in its team, expanding its product line, and strengthening its customer support initiatives, Bootdoc Hotronic is dedicated to providing the highest quality solutions and services to ski, bike, run and outdoor retailers.

About Bootdoc Hotronic: Bootdoc Hotronic, part of WINTERSTEIGER Sports is dedicated to providing innovative performance, comfort and warmth solutions for active individuals feet. The Bootdoc product line includes performance socks, insoles, and boot fitting tools for the trade. The Hotronic brand includes heated socks, foot warmers, heated bags, and helmet, glove and boot dryers for optimal warmth and comfort in any weather. With a focus on quality and innovation, Bootdoc Hotronic is committed to enhancing your active lifestyle. For more information, please visit https://www.bootdoc-hotronic.com.

Tracy Beers

Marketing & Communication Manager

[email protected]

802-917-3708