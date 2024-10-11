Mt. Rose & Snowball Effect Form Partnership To Improve Access To WinterSports, Addressing Industry Challenges - Snowsports Industries America

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Partnership aims to foster growth, responding to a decline in youth participation across

the industry.



Reno, NV – October 9, 2024 – Mt. Rose and Snowball Effect have announced a strategic

partnership to address key challenges in the winter sports industry by engaging local youth

year-round. This collaboration comes in response to the industry trend of declining

participation, highlighted by the NSAA’s most recent Kottke Report.

Greg Gavrilets, General Manager of Mt. Rose, states, “Our priority at Mt. Rose continues to be

our people, respect for the planet, and creating amazing experiences for our customers.

This partnership with Snowball Effect allows us to share our passion for winter sports with

more kids and communities than ever before. We’re excited about the potential to grow our

sport and make a positive impact in Northern Nevada.

Jeff Boliba, Founder & Owner of Snowball Effect, adds, “Our year-round engagement

programs will keep kids connected to winter sports regardless of the season. We’ll bring Mt.

Rose’s offerings directly to the community through portable environments, fostering a love

for winter sports and overcoming weather and financial-related barriers. Our collaboration

extends beyond the slopes, with comprehensive activation plans both on and off the

resort.”

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Bringing snowboarding to elementary schools, stadiums, and non-winter venues in the

Washoe Valley and Reno area. Collaboration between Mt. Rose’s Snowsports Children’s instructors and Jeff Boliba,

inventor of the Riglet Reel and Riglet Snowboarding program, to develop a comprehensive

curriculum. Development and implementation of activation plans for both on-resort and off-resort

events and programs.

Upcoming events:

October 17, 2024: Riglet Snowboarding Park at Greater Nevada Field for the Teton Gravity

Research movie premiere.

Research movie premiere. January 11-12, 2025: “The Riglet Snowboard Games” event at Mt. Rose, featuring:

Free introductory lessons in the Riglet Park for children eight and under

Family activities, games, and giveaways

Opportunities for teachers, parents, and kids to learn about the resort



About Snowball Effect

Snowball Effect, founded by winter sports veteran Jeff Boliba, is the premier connector in

sports, revolutionizing the snowsports industry. Our innovative global ecosystem uniquely

cultivates communities while empowering resorts. We shape diverse experiences from

mountains to urban environments by bridging gaps between brands, enthusiasts, and

resorts. Our approach extends beyond growing participation, focusing on fostering

partnerships, building solid teams, boosting engagement, and driving community-focused

sustainability. At Snowball Effect, we create lasting positive impacts that grow and gain

momentum with every connection we make. For more information, visit

www.snowballeffectgroup.com



About Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Just 25 minutes from Reno, Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe’s convenient location and outstanding

terrain make it a locals’ as well as visitors’ favorite. Rose can boast Lake Tahoe’s highest base

elevation at 8,260 feet ensuring supreme snow conditions even on the warmest spring days

and the resort’s 1,200 acres feature an ample variety of runs ideal for every level of skier &

snowboarder. The legendary Chutes offer 1,500 vertical feet of north / east facing extreme

terrain with some of the longest continuous vertical in North America (40 to 55 degree runs

for over 1000’).



Media Contacts:

Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

(775) 849-0704 x217 [email protected]

Jess Weaver, JVP Communications for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

(530) 448-6981 or [email protected]