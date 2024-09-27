Wintersteiger and Bootdoc, Hotronic Announce New Sales Representation in the Great Lakes Territory - Snowsports Industries America

The Phenix Project will take over sales responsibilities effective January 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah – September 23, 2024 – Wintersteiger, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Phenix Project sales agency has been appointed as the new sales representatives for Wintersteiger Sports and Bootdoc Hotronic in the Great Lakes Territory, effective January 1, 2025. The Phenix Project, headed by Adam Guile and his wife Jessica, will replace longtime sales representatives Bill Ehmke and Mason Rickert, who will continue to take orders through the end of 2024. Additionally, Brent Johnson will also transition from his sales role back to WINTERSTEIGER Sports Technical Support at this time.

After many years of dedicated service, we thank Bill Ehmke and Mason Rickert for their exceptional contributions and commitment to the Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic brands. Their efforts have been instrumental in our growth and success in the region, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

The Phenix Project brings extensive industry knowledge and experience, making them an invaluable resource for our customers. Based out of the Minneapolis area, Adam Guile has been a dedicated professional in the ski and outdoor industry for over 23 years, primarily working as an independent sales rep in the Western Great Lakes region. Under the leadership of Adam and Jessica Guile, the Phenix Project agency covers ten states across the Midwest (MN, WI, SD, ND, IA, NE, IL, MI, OH, IN) with a team of experienced sales professionals.

Key members of The Phenix Project include:

Adam and Jessica Guile: As co-founders, Adam and Jessica lead the agency, focusing on strategic sales and strong customer relationships. Their deep understanding of the market and ability to align with industry trends will bring added value to our customers.

Steve Wikner: With over 25 years of experience in the snowboard and skate industry, Steve’s expertise ensures comprehensive support for snowboard-related products, helping retailers stay competitive and informed.

Drew Holbrook and Lynne Cecil: Representing the Nordic business, Drew and Lynne bring over 30 years of experience and an intimate understanding of the needs of Nordic retailers. Lynne’s competitive background, including participating in the American Birkebeiner over 25 times and winning during her career, ensures they bring a Nordic athlete’s insight.

Rik and Patti Andresen: Based in Traverse City, Michigan, and with many, many years of ski industry experience, Rik and Patti provide a deep well of knowledge in product performance and industry best practices for the Midwest market, particularly in Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois—their territory within the Group, which they know inside and out. Patti also has a strong background in ski racing and teaching.

This team’s vast expertise ensures that customers in the Great Lakes Territory will receive top-tier support and insights, benefiting from their decades of experience and strong industry relationships.

In addition to Wintersteiger and Bootdoc Hotronic, the Phenix Project also represents leading brands Salomon (alpine, Nordic, snowboard), Atomic, Armada, and Leki (alpine). They are members of the Midwest Winter Sports Reps Association (MWSRA), Midwest Reps Association (MRA), and Winter Sports Retailers (WSR) and attend both the regional shows and on-snow demos and the Winter Sports Market (WSM).

Adam Guile and the team at The Phenix Project are enthusiastic about this new chapter, stating, “We’re thrilled to represent Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic in the Great Lakes Territory. We look forward to building on the foundation established by Bill and Mason and are eager to bring our passion for the ski and outdoor industry to serve our customers.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tracy Beers

Marketing & Communications

Wintersteiger, Inc.

[email protected]

802-917-3708

###

About Wintersteiger, Bootdoc and Hotronic

Wintersteiger is a global leader in ski service machinery, offering innovative solutions for ski and snowboard tuning, boot fitting, and rental systems. Bootdoc and Hotronic, part of the Wintersteiger Group, are known for their performance and comfort solutions for active feet. Bootdoc for their footbeds and boot fitting technology, and Hotronic for heated products designed to enhance comfort and performance during cold weather activities. Together, Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic are committed to elevating the customer experience through innovative products and superior service.