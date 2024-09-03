Kästle USA Appoints Steven Poulin as New President / CEO - Snowsports Industries America

VAIL, Colorado – In a strategic move poised to accelerate growth and introduce new categories,

Kästle USA welcomes industry veteran Steven Poulin as its new President / Chief Executive Ofﬁcer.

Poulin has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic

development and plan execution within the ski industry, most recently, as former CEO at Swix Sport

USA. Under Poulin’s leadership, Swix experienced record breaking revenue and proﬁtability results,

while doubling overall annual growth year over year.

“Steven is the right strategic leader for Kästle USA,” said Tomas Nemec, Executive Chairman of the

Board. “Steven’s extensive ski industry background and business development skills will help Kästle

strengthen the brand’s importance through strategic alliances and partnerships”.

“I am very excited to be part of the Kästle family,” remarked Steven Poulin. “Kästle is an amazing

legacy brand with world-class products and a strong foundation to build upon. This gives us a

unique position to carve out our niche and grow this premium brand”.

“As a company, we plan to emphasize greater strategic planning and, as a brand, we intend to

continue to focus on strategic development and entry into new markets and product categories. This

will offer up new growth opportunities for us and our retailers,” added Poulin.

Poulin started on September 1, 2024 and will be based out of Portsmouth, NH and can be reached at

[email protected].

#

About Kästle:

Kästle is a renowned Austrian ski brand with a rich history dating back to 1924. Known for its

high-quality, innovative skis, Kästle combines traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge

technology to create skis

that offer exceptional precision and performance. The brand has a storied racing history, with

numerous victories in international competitions, including World Championships and Olympic titels.

These successes have cemented Kästle’s reputation as a leading brand in competitive skiing,

showcasing the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation on the world stage. Kästle is highly

respected among professional athletes and discerning skiers around the world, including in the U.S.

market, where Kästle has built a strong reputation with the MX-Allmountain and ZX/Paragon Freeride

Line. Kästle’s skis are designed to excel both on groomed slopes and in challenging off-piste

conditions. With a focus on quality, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.



