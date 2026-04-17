2nd Annual Summit Telemark Festival Returns to Arapahoe Basin — Bigger, Bolder, and More Free-Heeled Fun - Snowsports Industries America

ARAPAHOE BASIN, CO – April 7, 2026 — The Summit Telemark Festival returns to Arapahoe Basin on Friday and Saturday, April 17–18, 2026, for its second annual celebration of free-heel skiing, mountain culture, and community connection.

Following a successful debut in 2025, the two-day event will once again transform “The Legend” into a hub for telemark enthusiasts with discounted lift tickets, on-snow clinics, gear demos, and live music.

Organized by Summit Telemark and hosted by Arapahoe Basin, the festival celebrates one of skiing’s most enduring traditions while pushing the sport forward through outreach, instruction, and inclusive events for all ages and abilities.

“Last year’s festival showed just how passionate and welcoming the telemark community is,” said Mike Sharp, founder, Summit Telemark. “This year, we’re building on that momentum with even more hands-on experiences, exciting guest instructors, a ton more sponsors and prizes, and events for every age and ability level.”

Festival Lineup and Highlights

• Expert-Led Clinics:

Top telemark instructors from across Colorado will offer 2.5-hour clinics each morning, providing individual feedback to help skiers refine their form. Clinics are available for ages 7 and up for $50. The General Admission Package is not required. Register on the A-Basin website in advance.

• Gear Demos & Giveaways:

Local telemark shops and leading manufacturers will be on-site Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, offering free demos of the latest telemark gear from leading brands including Bishop Telemark, 22 Designs, Rottefella, and Scarpa with additional demos from AMR and Mountain Chalet.

• Youth Telemark Lessons & Demos with “Tele-Ned”:

New for 2026, the festival welcomes Ned “Tele-Ned” Ryerson (Aspen, CO) who will provide equipment demos and lead youth-focused telemark lessons and for ages 7 and up, designed to make free-heel skiing accessible, confidence-building, and fun for kids entering the sport.

• Save Our Snow Sustainability Party & Concert:

Saturday will feature the Save Our Snow concert and sustainability celebration, shining a light on climate-conscious mountain initiatives and community-led environmental projects.

• Community & Après Events:

The festival weekend rounds out with breakfast meet-ups at Marnie’s, social gatherings at The Block, and informal group skiing sessions that embody the telemark spirit.

• General Admission Package:

For $50, participants receive an exclusive t-shirt, breakfast at Marnie’s both days, and eligibility to win door prizes totaling $8,000 in value. This price does not include clinics, which are paid for separately on the A-Basin website.

Event Overview

What: 2nd Annual Summit Telemark Festival

When: Friday & Saturday, April 17–18, 2026

Where: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Colorado

Cost: General admission $50 (youth free); clinics $50 each

Registration & Full Schedule of Events: https://www.arapahoebasin.com/event/tele-fest/

About Summit Telemark

Founded in 2025, Summit Telemark was created to promote and organize telemark events in and around Summit County. Through resort meet-ups, social media, and the Summit Telemark Festival, it aims to preserve telemark traditions while inspiring new participants to join the movement.

About Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin, affectionately known as “The Legend,” offers one of North America’s longest ski seasons and a renowned community-driven atmosphere. Located in Summit County, CO, A-Basin has been a home for passionate skiers and riders since 1946.

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Contact:

Mike Sharp

Founder / Summit Telemark

[email protected]

435-640-2727

www.summittelemark.org / Facebook: SUMMIT TELEMARK / Instagram: @summittelemark

