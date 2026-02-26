Wintersteiger V‑Edge: Better Tuning for Skis + New Revenue Ops for Ski Retailers - Snowsports Industries America

Wintersteiger V‑Edge: Versatile Tuning for Every Skier

Provides New Revenue Opportunities for Ski Industry Retailers

Salt Lake City, UT (February 26, 2026) — Wintersteiger has renewed its emphasis on V-Edge, the variable‑edge grinding function built into all Jupiter automated ski service machines, providing retailers with high‑margin services that improve turn and exit initiation for skiers of all disciplines.

“V-Edge gives shops a simple, reliable way to deliver a noticeable customer benefit and drive incremental revenue from the equipment they already have,” said Wes Price, Sales Manager at Wintersteiger. “It’s easy to train staff on the Comfort, Sport, and Race settings, and the consistent results help shops convert more rentals, increase repeat business, and strengthen guest loyalty.”

Key benefits for ski shops:

Jupiter owners can offer V-Edge tuning as an upsell for rental fleets, demo skis, retail, and race customers, without additional major hardware purchases.

Three pre-programmed modes — Comfort, Sport, Race — deliver consistent results across fleets, reducing technician time and service variability. No custom technician profiles required for most use cases.

Faster Integration with Jupiter’s digital ski recognition, ceramic disc edging and modular processing, V-Edge maintains high throughput for busy tuning periods while ensuring precise, repeatable edge geometries.

Competitive differentiation, when used for rental fleet tuning, shops can market improved turn and exit initiation and more confidence for beginner/intermediate guests, increasing rental conversion, repeat business, and positive reviews.

Training & dealer support offered by Wintersteiger on demo opportunities and targeted outreach to critical partners like ski instructors, ski patrol, and dealer resources to drive adoption and help monetize V-Edge services.

Existing Jupiter shop owners can work with their Wintersteiger representative to activate the feature and train staff on the pre-programmed Comfort, Sport, and Race settings, giving them the confidence to match edge profiles to each customer’s ability level. Dealers interested in investing in Jupiter can contact Wintersteiger to explore machine options and modular configurations tailored to their shop’s throughput and budget.

About Wintersteiger

Wintersteiger is the market leader in automated ski service solutions, with decades of experience and tens of thousands of machines installed worldwide. Jupiter’s modular architecture and digital controls make it an ideal platform to expand service offerings that drive both guest satisfaction and shop profitability. Contact your Wintersteiger sales representative or [email protected] to schedule a dealer demo, discuss ROI, or learn about marketing materials to promote V-Edge services.