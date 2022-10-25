Moosejaw Debuts Moosejaw “More” Collection, Bringing Mindfully Made Performance Outerwear to Broader Audiences Arriving October 2022

Full outerwear line for men and women utilizes recycled materials, offering warmth and performance for less

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Moosejaw, a leading retailer specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, today announces the debut of the Moosejaw More Collection for Walmart, bringing mindfully made performance outerwear to broader audiences, arriving at stores in October 2022. The men’s and women’s line includes fabric shells made with 100% recycled polyester and leverages Moosejaw’s 30-year outerwear expertise to deliver more warmth and performance for less, ranging in prices from $60 to $134.

The target customer is anyone who wants to stay warm and comfortable outdoors, whether it is a newcomer participating in outdoor activities for the first time or avid outdoor enthusiasts. The Moosejaw More Collection’s range of inclusive sizing, lower price points, increased distribution, high quality fabrics, and performance are designed to encourage consumers of all shapes/sizes and walks of life to actively get outside, while still delivering on the outdoor aficionados’ expectations.

Specific pieces of the More Collection have additional sustainability attributes. For example, all the down filling in the collection is Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified, the synthetic insulation is 100% recycled polyester, and seven of the 12 styles have a lining made from 100% recycled polyester. Moosejaw’s designers engineered jackets with the ideal active fit for winter weather using multiple panels, seams and optimized sizing for ease of movement, enabling all-day comfort for hitting the slopes or walking pups. The generous insulation, adjustable cuffs and hoods, seam-sealing and hand-warmer pockets provide ample protection in even the most brutally cold conditions.

“The Moosejaw More Outerwear Collection is engineered to be some of the most affordable performance outerwear out there, while also being responsibly made,” said Eoin Comerford, CEO, Moosejaw. “Moosejaw is able to price these products affordably thanks to Walmart’s scale, sourcing capabilities and ‘Everyday Low Pricing’ (EDLP) philosophy. This collection brings performance outerwear to a whole new set of consumers, where they no longer have to choose between sustainability, performance or price.”

The women’s assortment has six pieces in sizes XS-3XL: the Cozy Down Insulator Vest ($60) and Cozy Down Insulator Jacket ($75), both available in cerulean, flamingo, black and anchor; the Hooded Parka ($124) in black and midnight with a fur lining, and the Hooded Insulated Jacket ($110) in snow, midnight and black; and the Hooded Mid-length Down Jacket ($90) in midnight, cerulean, flamingo, and black, with the Insulated Ski and Snow Pant ($75) in sizes 2-18, 2-18 short.

The men’s collection includes six pieces: the Down Insulator Vest ($70) in black and midnight, and the Down Insulator Jacket ($85); the Hooded Softshell Jacket ($70) and the Hooded Insulated Jacket ($120) in anchor, black, midnight and walnut; the Hooded Down Parka ($134) in black, walnut and anchor with a fur-lined hood, and the Insulated Ski and Snow Pant ($85) in anchor, black, midnight and walnut. Men’s top size range is available in S-3XL, with Tall jacket and Long pant sizes in M-2XL.

“Giving more people access to the outdoors is essential and it will not happen without creating products and programs that are more inclusive for a variety of customers,” said Kelli Patterson, VP of Marketing at Moosejaw. “This new initiative provides an inclusive range of sizing with pricing to match.”

The Moosejaw More Outerwear Collection will be available at 150 Walmart stores and Walmart.com, as well as all Moosejaw store locations and on Moosejaw.com.

Both Moosejaw and Walmart are committed to the outdoors. As a leading online active outdoor retailer, Moosejaw carries more than 500 brands on its website and in its 12 stores across the country. Walmart has a kinship for the outdoors dating back to its founder Sam Walton. Today, the retailer is engaged in numerous outdoor-oriented initiatives, including Acres for America: Walmart’s initiative to permanently conserve one acre of wildlife habitat for every acre of land developed for its stores. To date, Acres for America has protected more than 1.8 million acres of land—an area comparable in size to Everglades National Park.

Moosejaw

About Moosejaw

Founded in 1992, Moosejaw is a leading online active outdoor retailer with a large web presence as well as 12 physical stores. It carries more than 600 brands, including Marmot, Fjallraven and Prana and includes an extensive assortment of apparel and gear for climbing, hiking, camping, snow sports, yoga, water sports and biking. Acquired by Walmart in 2017, Moosejaw is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunities. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

###

Media Contact: Kelly Blake, CGPR [email protected]