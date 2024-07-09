Blizzard Accepting Grant Applications For up to $60,000 Raised From Hilaree Nelson Ski and Book

All funds will be donated to organizations dedicated to empowering women in the outdoor space and climate change initiatives.

West Lebanon, NH (July 9, 2024) – Blizzard is thrilled to announce the successful raising of $60,000 from the sales of the special release Hilaree Nelson Limited Edition ski and children’s book, “Leader of the Pack.” This remarkable achievement reflects the community’s strong support and enthusiasm for honoring Hilaree’s legacy of inspiration, empowerment, and advocacy.

With this achievement comes an initiative to distribute these funds to non-profits or individuals with ties to non-profits, dedicated to causes important to Hilaree: empowering women in the outdoor space and addressing climate change.

“Hilaree was such an important person in the outdoor space – not just for women but for all,” explained W2W Project Lead, Leslie Baker-Brown.” Beyond her achievements in sport, her passion, drive, and down-to-earth demeanor served as a beacon, especially for women. She showed us what women could do and led us encouragingly and humbly. It was important for us to not let her legacy fade away, but to carry on and support the things that were important to her.”

Empowering Women in the Outdoors

The primary goal is to support women with funding opportunities that allow them not only to follow in Hilaree’s footsteps but also to pave the way for future generations of women. This funding will help women in their pursuits and enable them to carry Hilaree’s torch, leading the way for others.

Combating Climate Change

As someone whose passion and career were centered in the mountains, Hilaree recognized the profound impact of climate change on outdoor recreation. Protecting our planet was a cause close to Hilaree’s heart. Blizzard is committed to continuing this important work to combat climate change and preserve our environment for future generations.

Call for Applications

Blizzard is now inviting those with initiatives or projects aligned with these goals to apply for funding through their website.

A Lasting Legacy – The Leader of the Pack

On September 26, 2022, Nelson, a pioneering ski mountaineer, lost her life in an avalanche during an expedition on Manaslu, the world’s 8th highest peak. Her untimely passing has left a void in the outdoor and mountaineering community, as Nelson was not only a remarkable athlete but a beacon for women across the globe, inspiring them to break barriers and accomplish incredible feats in the outdoor world. Nelson was a pioneering force, lovingly referred to as the “Leader of the Pack.” With this initiative, Blizzard aims to honor her memory and the causes she championed, ensuring her work continues to make a lasting impact for years to come.

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected]