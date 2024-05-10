FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Warren, VT – May 6, 2024 – Just in time for Mother’s Day, Momtrends Media is thrilled to

announce the results of the inaugural Ski Moms’ Happiness Survey. This first of its kind survey

reveals an enormous opportunity for ski areas to increase participation through improved

access for families.



The comprehensive survey, conducted in the 2023-2024 ski season, included responses from

over 1,000 ski-loving moms across the United States. The findings highlight the gaps in service

for families and provide a clear pathway for growth in a key demographic for the ski industry.



Key Findings:

● 94% of respondents said that they would have skied or snowboarded more often if there

was access to affordable group lessons for their children.

● 59% of respondents said that they have struggled to find a clean, quiet place to

breastfeed while at a ski area.

● 87% of respondents replied that they would ski and ride more with access to

on-mountain childcare.



Momtrends Media Founder, Nicole Feliciano, states, “The Ski Moms’ Happiness Survey

underscores what we’ve always believed—skiing is more than a sport; it’s a lifestyle that fosters

joy, health, and togetherness. Moms want to spend more time playing outside in the snow, and

we need to make it easier for them to raise the next generation of skiers and riders.” Read more

here.



Momtrends Media is the publisher of Momtrends.com and the Ski Moms Podcast. In addition to

media properties, they also manage the largest online community of ski moms. Momtrends

Media is committed to promoting skiing as a family-friendly activity that offers a unique

combination of adventure, fitness, and the opportunity to create lasting memories. In light of the

survey’s findings, the company hopes ski areas acknowledge the opportunity to improve

services for families.



About Momtrends Media: Momtrends Media was founded in 2007. The company produces

trusted travel content focused on winter and outdoor adventures. The award-winning Ski Moms

Podcast launched in 2019 to tell the story of women in the ski industry and help educate

consumers interested in winter sports.

