HEAD/TYROLIA HIRES NEW WINTERSPORTS MARKETING COORDINATOR

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalie Dyksterhouse at (720) 708-6405

April 15, 2024 – Boulder, Colo. – HEAD/Tyrolia, the fastest growing ski and binding brands in the USA over the past decade, and the World Cup Constructors’ Championship winner for eleven of the past thirteen years, today announces Natalie Dyksterhouse as Wintersports Marketing Coordinator. Based in HEAD’s Boulder, CO offices, Dyksterhouse will play a pivotal role in spearheading impactful marketing strategies within the U.S. winter hard goods market.

“Natalie is a welcome addition to our tenured team,” says Jon Rucker, President of HEAD USA Winter Sports. “Raised in Vermont, she’s never known life without skiing. After attending Burke Mountain Academy, she raced for Colby College, establishing a strong technical knowledge of ski equipment. Her lifelong dedication to the sport provides an understanding of the market to deliver for our customers. I’m confident that she’ll be impactful for HEAD.”

Dyksterhouse now calls Colorado home, where she lives with her husband and two children. They embrace a shared passion for skiing, with Dyksterhouse guiding her children in the sport she has loved since childhood. Dyksterhouse’s professional experience includes working at a creative marketing agency where she collaborated with ski resorts in the Rockies to connect top brands such as Jeep, Audi, and Nature Valley with consumers. Her deep connection to the sport enriches her approach to the role at HEAD, where she is poised to bring innovative ideas and a thorough understanding of the market to solidify HEAD’s leadership in winter sports.

“Joining HEAD is like finding a community that shares my passion for skiing and high-performance pursuits,” adds Dyksterhouse. “I’m eager to bring my fresh perspective and insights to strengthen HEAD’s influence and reputation in the winter sports industry.”

For further information, please contact Natalie Dyksterhouse at (720) 708-6405.

About Head – see www.head.com

HEAD NV is a leading global manufacturer of premium sports equipment. The company’s business is organized into four divisions: Winter Sports, Racquet Sports, Diving, and Licensing, and its products are sold under the HEAD, Penn, Tyrolia, and Mares/Dacor brands.

HEAD holds leading positions in all of its product markets and the brand’s products are endorsed by some of the world’s top athletes including Lara Gut, Atle Lie McGrath, Vincent Kriechmayr, Lindsey Vonn, Ted Ligety, , Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner.