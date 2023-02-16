From Racing, to Resort, to Backcountry, Nordica Announces New 2024 Products

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Feb. 16, 2023 – Legendary snowsports brand, Nordica today announced its 2024 product line with additions and changes ranging from racing, to resort, to backcountry.

“After years of relentless R&D, we are amped to launch these two new top of the line ski boot collections. One serves the racing and high-performance skiers while the other serves the modern adventure seeking all-mountain skier,” explains Sam Beck, Nordica North America’s business unit sirector. “Since 1999 Dobermann has defined Nordica racing, so we’re very proud to introduce the new Doby 5 now loaded with more performance than ever before. And as we push all-mountain products to new heights, we’re stoked to introduce the all-new Unlimited boot collection built for skiers that want one boot that can do it all without compromise.”

Dobermann 5 S

Nordica’s Dobermann race boots are known for bringing racing success to the feet of World Cup athletes such as Dominik Paris, Andreja Slokar, Julia Toiviainen and Turo Torvinen, as well as athletes all over the world. For the 2024 race season, Nordica launches the fifth generation of its legendary Dobermann race boots. The new boots feature slimmer anatomical profiles inside and out, Bi-injected cuffs, an entirely new sole design, new liners using Heel Link, and several customization features to dial in fit and stance.

The eight-boot Dobermann line consists of two different collections—four models, designated with “RD” in the model names built around a narrow 93mm last, and four models using a 96mm last. Both collections use the same exact shell designs and technologies and feature two new liners. MSRP for the collection ranges from $599.99 to $899.99.

As an example of what’s available in the collection, the Dobermann 5 S includes…

An overall reduced shell volume, especially in the midfoot and heel areas

The sole length is reduced by 5mm, enhancing shell stability, and enabling skis to flex more naturally

An all-new cuff consisting of two different plastic densities Bi-injected to form a strong spine as well as resulting in a smooth predictable flex

A new Dobermann 5 Race Laced liner that matches the shell’s anatomical interior, with laces and a slim Velcro front closure to ensure the liner moves in sync with the tibia

For all-mountain, last season Nordica introduced its Enforcer and Santa Ana Unlimited ski collections. To complete that line, and to add to its all-mountain boot offerings, Nordica is adding the Unlimited boot collection for the 2024 season.

The six-boot men’s and women’s Unlimited collection focuses on an all-mountain design that excels both on the approach and the descent. While they are destined to be a favorite among resort skiers looking for high performance, they are also perfect for those looking to earn their turns. The MSRP for the lightweight women’s LT 115 W and the men’s LT 130 Grilamid models is $949.99. MSRPs for the men’s and women’s polyurethane models range from $749.99 to $849.99, with flex ratings from 95 to 130.

The top-of-the-line women’s LT 115 W and men’s Unlimited LT 130 are prime examples of the collection. They feature…

A new Tri Force cuff made of three different densities of responsibly sourced and recyclable Grilamid, layered on top of each other for a comfortable precise fit around the shin, a smooth predictable flex, improved lateral support, and a stiff spine to support the ski-walk mechanism

A wide 65-degree range of motion for confident skinning and hiking on low- to high-angle slopes

An innovative cable buckle system that wraps the forefoot, and when it’s time to skin or hike, flip up and lock the toe buckle out of the way to loosen the lower shell

11- or 13-degrees of forward lean adjustment

PVC-free 3D Cork Fit Lite liners weighing only 280 grams

New Michelin GripWalk soles, compatible with both ISO 22323 alpine and DYN touring bindings, and are replaceable, extending boot life

And, the Unlimited LT 130 weighs only 1,480 grams per boot (Size 26.5), and the LT 115 W is 1,390 grams per boot (Size 24.5)



On the ski side of Nordica’s 2024 offerings, a notable addition to the Santa Ana Unlimited all-mountain ski collection is the new Santa Ana Unlimited 104. With an MSRP of $849.99, it’s the widest model in the 3-ski line, which also includes the Santa Ana Unlimited 93 and 88 with MSRPs of $799.99 and $749.99, respectively.

Nordica Santa Ana Unlimited 104



Paying homage to the Petron, the predecessor of Nordica’s Enforcer all-mountain ski collection, the company is offering a limited edition of the Enforcer 110 Free featuring a murdered out topsheet. Only 500 will be available retailing for $999.99.

Nordica Enforcer 110 Free



Nordica has also added the new Unleashed 114 to its Unleashed freeski collection introduced in 2022. The Unleashed 114 will retail for $899.99 and features a wide profile with more rocker tip and tail for powder skiing. Also new to the Unleashed line is an additional Unleashed 108 model, MSRP $799.99, offering two smaller sizes (162mm and 168mm) with an alternative winter tree graphic.

Nordica Unleashed 114



For on-trail, Nordica adds the all-new Steadfast collection for all-mountain skiers who love to explore all over the mountain. The Steadfast line, complements the Wild Belle women’s specific line introduced in 2021.

Steadfast skis will be available in three waist widths, 85, 80, and 75 millimeters with the top-of-the-line Steadfast DC 85 featuring a new version of Double Core construction. The new version is called Double Core Energy TI DC, which has a layer of titanal next to an elastomer layer, called Pulse Core, sandwiched between two wood layers. Nordica’s Double Core technology enhances the stable, confident feel Nordica skis are known for, but with a playful attitude. The Steadfast collection ranges in price from $499.99 to $799.99.

Nordica Steadfast DC 85 FDT







For more information about Nordica’s ski and boot offerings, visit Nordica.com.

