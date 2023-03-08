The first PRSNT x Houdini Hangout collab takes place in Mammoth Lakes, CA in March 2023
STOCKHOLM (March 8, 2023) — Houdini, the functional life wear company committed to
designs that are timeless, versatile and minimalist, today announced it will expand its “odd band
of friends”, adding accomplished snowboarders Kjersti Buaas and Chanelle Sladics, combining
their passion for snowboarding and van life traveling across Europe and the Western US over
the past 20 years. Committed to bringing more outdoor devotees to the growing community,
Sladics and Buaas founded PRSNT, a female-led company hosting women’s adventure retreats
around the world, celebrating female camaraderie and connection with nature. Houdini teamed
up with this dynamic duo to offer an opportunity to win a spot at their upcoming retreat and our
first Houdini hangout together.
“In building a group of like minded friends, Houdini is happy to partner with Kjersti and Chanelle,
whose devotion to preserving nature aligns with our own,” says Niclas Bornling, Houdini’s GM
North America and Head of Global Brand. “Their love of sport, efforts to bring women together
and commitment to planet-friendly solutions along with their passion and positivity all lead to this
relationship.”
Buaas, from Trondheim, Norway, competed on the professional Snowboard Tour for 20 years,
earning over 30 international medals in the Olympics, X Games, and US Open. She
incorporates her devotion to the environment through the women’s retreats she hosts all over
the world, focusing on nature infused activities, community, meditation, breath and CO2
tolerance training, which helps with anxiety and stress management, allowing for better control
of the rate and depth of breath.
“To me, Houdini dares to think and act differently as they pave the way with an honest, bold and
clean mission,” Buaas shares. “As an athlete loving the mountains, I want gear I can trust and
products that hold up to a variety of weather conditions, but do not compromise nature and the
earth in the process; this is why I wear Houdini.”
Originally from California, Sladics became one of the world’s best snowboarders, winning
medals at the top World Tour events: X Games, Dew Tour, US Open, and the Nippon Open.
Snowboarding, surfing and freediving deepened her bond with nature and the environment. In
2012, Sladics started Simply Straws, providing solution-based alternatives to plastic straws. She
has spoken at the United Nations and coached at the PyeongChang Olympic Games, while also
working for ESPN as a sideline reporter and sports commentator.
“Houdini’s CEO Eva Karlsson is an inspiration to us because she follows her dreams and is
100% dedicated to protecting the planet,” says Sladics. “We love that Houdini has a female
founder and is a female lead company that offers a versatile, sleek and environmentally friendly
option for consumers.”
Look to see stories with PRSNT and Houdini gear suited up for all sorts of adventures from
snowboarding, splitboarding, and x-country skiing, to rock climbing and more. The Shelter
Anorak is a favorite of Buaas’ for its non-toxic, PFAS-free waterproofing, keeping her warm
while making her environmental footprint lighter and less invasive on nature. They both love The
Cloud for a variety of occasions- morning meditations, an extra layer while warming up for winter
activities, and after surfing in the ocean. Sladics loves the Desoli shirt , as it is the perfect
combination of fashion and function, and as avid snowboarders, the Purpose Pants are the only
snow pants Buaas and Sladics reach for.
Kjersti and Chanelle will be hosting their first collaboration with a Houdini Hangout for their
Women’s Winter Retreat in Mammoth Lakes, CA next month, March 16th- 23rd, 2023. All
participants will gain an AIARE 1 avalanche certification and 3 days backcountry touring with
Sierra Mountain Guides. The remaining 3 days will be riding and playing on the slopes of
Mammoth Mountain resort, sharpening their all-mountain skills and having a blast. When not on
the mountain, there is plenty of time to turn your focus inward, rest and restore your spirit.
“Through daily breathwork, yoga movement and meditation you will learn to turn off your mind
and use your breath as a tool for healing and grounding. At this retreat you can be sure to
experience a solid mix of both Yin and Yang energy,” says Kjersti.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Kjersti and Chanelle and be able to offer unique
experiences such as their retreats through their B PRSNT platform. We’ve always believed in
offering experiences to our end users as a way to connect with our community, allowing us all to
learn from one another and create shared memories in the space we all feel our best: Nature.”
About Houdini Sportswear
Houdini is an odd band of scientists, artists, designers and adventurers from Sweden on a quest
to reimagine the future of functional life wear. Ever since the start in 1993 Houdini has
challenged the norms of the textile industry, as a company led by women, as innovators of
responsible design and as pioneers of circular business models. Humans are not built to go
backwards, but we can go pretty fast when we know the right way forward.
Forward to Nature.
