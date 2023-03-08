The first PRSNT x Houdini Hangout collab takes place in Mammoth Lakes, CA in March 2023

STOCKHOLM (March 8, 2023) — Houdini, the functional life wear company committed to

designs that are timeless, versatile and minimalist, today announced it will expand its “odd band

of friends”, adding accomplished snowboarders Kjersti Buaas and Chanelle Sladics, combining

their passion for snowboarding and van life traveling across Europe and the Western US over

the past 20 years. Committed to bringing more outdoor devotees to the growing community,

Sladics and Buaas founded PRSNT, a female-led company hosting women’s adventure retreats

around the world, celebrating female camaraderie and connection with nature. Houdini teamed

up with this dynamic duo to offer an opportunity to win a spot at their upcoming retreat and our

first Houdini hangout together.



“In building a group of like minded friends, Houdini is happy to partner with Kjersti and Chanelle,

whose devotion to preserving nature aligns with our own,” says Niclas Bornling, Houdini’s GM

North America and Head of Global Brand. “Their love of sport, efforts to bring women together

and commitment to planet-friendly solutions along with their passion and positivity all lead to this

relationship.”



Buaas, from Trondheim, Norway, competed on the professional Snowboard Tour for 20 years,

earning over 30 international medals in the Olympics, X Games, and US Open. She

incorporates her devotion to the environment through the women’s retreats she hosts all over

the world, focusing on nature infused activities, community, meditation, breath and CO2

tolerance training, which helps with anxiety and stress management, allowing for better control

of the rate and depth of breath.



“To me, Houdini dares to think and act differently as they pave the way with an honest, bold and

clean mission,” Buaas shares. “As an athlete loving the mountains, I want gear I can trust and

products that hold up to a variety of weather conditions, but do not compromise nature and the

earth in the process; this is why I wear Houdini.”



Originally from California, Sladics became one of the world’s best snowboarders, winning

medals at the top World Tour events: X Games, Dew Tour, US Open, and the Nippon Open.

Snowboarding, surfing and freediving deepened her bond with nature and the environment. In

2012, Sladics started Simply Straws, providing solution-based alternatives to plastic straws. She

has spoken at the United Nations and coached at the PyeongChang Olympic Games, while also

working for ESPN as a sideline reporter and sports commentator.



“Houdini’s CEO Eva Karlsson is an inspiration to us because she follows her dreams and is

100% dedicated to protecting the planet,” says Sladics. “We love that Houdini has a female

founder and is a female lead company that offers a versatile, sleek and environmentally friendly

option for consumers.”

Look to see stories with PRSNT and Houdini gear suited up for all sorts of adventures from

snowboarding, splitboarding, and x-country skiing, to rock climbing and more. The Shelter

Anorak is a favorite of Buaas’ for its non-toxic, PFAS-free waterproofing, keeping her warm

while making her environmental footprint lighter and less invasive on nature. They both love The

Cloud for a variety of occasions- morning meditations, an extra layer while warming up for winter

activities, and after surfing in the ocean. Sladics loves the Desoli shirt , as it is the perfect

combination of fashion and function, and as avid snowboarders, the Purpose Pants are the only

snow pants Buaas and Sladics reach for.



Kjersti and Chanelle will be hosting their first collaboration with a Houdini Hangout for their

Women’s Winter Retreat in Mammoth Lakes, CA next month, March 16th- 23rd, 2023. All

participants will gain an AIARE 1 avalanche certification and 3 days backcountry touring with

Sierra Mountain Guides. The remaining 3 days will be riding and playing on the slopes of

Mammoth Mountain resort, sharpening their all-mountain skills and having a blast. When not on

the mountain, there is plenty of time to turn your focus inward, rest and restore your spirit.

“Through daily breathwork, yoga movement and meditation you will learn to turn off your mind

and use your breath as a tool for healing and grounding. At this retreat you can be sure to

experience a solid mix of both Yin and Yang energy,” says Kjersti.



“We’re excited to be partnering with Kjersti and Chanelle and be able to offer unique

experiences such as their retreats through their B PRSNT platform. We’ve always believed in

offering experiences to our end users as a way to connect with our community, allowing us all to

learn from one another and create shared memories in the space we all feel our best: Nature.”

About Houdini Sportswear



Houdini is an odd band of scientists, artists, designers and adventurers from Sweden on a quest

to reimagine the future of functional life wear. Ever since the start in 1993 Houdini has

challenged the norms of the textile industry, as a company led by women, as innovators of

responsible design and as pioneers of circular business models. Humans are not built to go

backwards, but we can go pretty fast when we know the right way forward.



Forward to Nature.

