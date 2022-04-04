Nester Hosiery elevates Anderson to VP of Finance

Mt. Airy, NC, (April 4, 2022) – Nester Hosiery, a leading U.S. manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and parent company of the Farm to Feet sock brand, has promoted Donna Anderson to Vice President of Finance.



“Donna has skillfully guided us through the challenges posed by the pandemic and helped us manage our continued growth,” said Kelly Nester, Nester Hosiery CEO. “As VP of Finance she’ll be joining our senior leadership team where she will have an even greater impact on the success of the company.”



Anderson joined Nester Hosiery as Controller in 2016, a position she has held until this promotion. Prior to Nester Hosiery, Anderson spent over 25 years at Renfro Corporation, another Mount Airy based sock producer, where the last position she held was Senior Accounting Manager.



About Nester Hosiery

Nester Hosiery designs and manufactures the most innovative socks in the world. The company is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where it is an important employer and economic driver for the area. Nester Hosiery is a key manufacturer in the outdoor industry, operating state-of-the-art knitting, finishing, and packaging equipment to make premium outdoor performance socks for leading outdoor brands and retailers as well as under its own Farm to Feet brand. Customers value the company’s superior manufacturing capabilities as well as its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Learn more at www.nesterhosiery.com and www.farmtofeet.com.