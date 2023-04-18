SNOW Partners Recognized as a Top Workplace in the United States

MONTVILLE, NJ (April 18, 2023) – SNOW Partners, a world-renowned authority in resort operation whose mission is to enhance lives by building lasting connections, along with its ski and snowboarding areas, Mountain Creek Resort and Big SNOW American Dream indoor snow facility, have been recognized with two highly coveted Top Workplaces 2023 awards

– Top Workplaces USA and Top Workplaces NJ. Results were issue by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces. Additionally, SNOW Partners also has been recognized with several distinct cultural honors, scoring among the top 5% of all companies for “Most Meaningful Places to Work”, “Most Innovative Companies” and “Overall Company Direction.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in the United States and to be acknowledged amongst New Jersey companies for a second consecutive year,” said Kelly Brooks, Chief People Officer, SNOW Partners. “At SNOW Partners, we lead and live by our mission statement, and we are very humbled to receive this feedback from our team members about how they feel about working at our companies. We are happy to share this honor with them and we look forward to what lies ahead for the SNOW Partners team as we continue to grow.”

Top Workplaces is the nation’s most credible employer recognition program, celebrating organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. In 2023, 42,000 organizations were invited to partake in the nationwide survey, with recognition based solely upon the feedback of 20 million participating employees. For the past 15 years, Top Workplaces has measured employee engagement, leadership and basic workplace culture. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers, proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“This one means a lot to us, as it comes from the direct feedback our team members provide,” said Joe Hession, Chief Executive Officer, SNOW Partners. “It’s one thing to say you live by your mission statement, it’s much harder to prove it, and this recognition shows us that our teams are really with us and excited about where we are heading together.”

Mountain Creek Resort is also in the midst of a large-scale hiring effort to meet its staffing needs for all positions ahead of the busy summer season. Recognized as a top place to work in New Jersey by the NJ.com and Jersey’s Best Top Workplaces National Survey for the past two years, Mountain Creek Resort is always looking for enthusiastic, exceptional new talent to join its team. In addition to competitive pay, potential resort employees can look forward to a number of unique perks and incentives, such as sign-on bonuses for full-time, part-time and seasonal entry-level positions and complimentary all-access season passes for employees and qualifying family members. Employees can also expect discounts on food, beverage, retail, rentals and lodging for those who qualify. In addition, full-time year-round team members can receive unlimited paid time off and paid volunteer time off for those looking to give back to the community. For a full list of open positions and additional details, interested applicants can visit MountainCreek.com/Employment.

For more information about SNOW Partners and their companies please visit SnowPartners.com, Mountain Creek Resort at MountainCreek.com and Big SNOW American Dream at BigSnowAmericanDream.com.

About SNOW Partners

SNOW Partners was founded with a desire to help grow the ski and snowboard industry. It is world-renowned as an authority in resort operation and utilizing Lean Six Sigma methodology and technology to provide the highest levels of resort guest experiences. Through a process-driven approach, SNOW Partners works with resorts around the globe to maximize profitability, while focusing on improving the guest experience through its award-winning SNOW Operating Conversion & Growth™ Program. SNOW Partners also owns and operates Mountain Creek Resort and Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first real-snow, indoor ski and snowboard facility, both located in New Jersey, as well as SnowCloud™ a technology company that offers cloud-based resort management enterprise software, allowing operators to have a friction-free relationship with their guests. SNOW Partners has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the nation and New Jersey and one of the “Most Meaningful” companies to work for by Top Work Places national survey. For more information, visit SnowPartners.com.

About Mountain Creek

Located in Vernon, NJ, Mountain Creek is the New York Metro area’s premier destination for four-season mountain adventure. Just 47 miles from the George Washington Bridge, Mountain Creek is easily accessible for New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania residents looking for a world-class resort experience. Adventures at Mountain Creek Resort are just a few steps away and include Mountain Creek Bike Park, Mountain Creek Waterpark and Mountain Creek Zip Tours and lodging at the Appalachian hotel. For more information, visit MountainCreek.com.

About Big SNOW American Dream

Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski and snowboard resort, and the perfect place to learn to ski where every day is a snow day. Located adjacent to the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex within the American Dream retail and entertainment center, Big SNOW provides ideal snow conditions year-round within climate-controlled slopes. A 180,000 square-foot snow center offering varied experiences for all skill levels and ages, Big SNOW is equipped to assist guest with a variety of on-snow experiences from professional and student training, family ski vacation preparation, corporate team building, private lessons, children’s instructional programs and more. In addition to its slopes, Big SNOW will also offer guests a world-class ski and snowboard retail experience featuring the latest in ski and snowboard hardgoods and apparel through the Shop at Big SNOW. Big SNOW is operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, who also own and operate Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, NJ. For more information, visit BigSnowAmericanDream.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage.com or TopWorkPlaces.com.

# # #

Media Contact: Alexis Paul 973-337-6395