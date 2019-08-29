The Doug Coombs Foundation Becomes Coombs Outdoors

(JACKSON, WY, August 22, 2019) – The Doug Coombs Foundation today announced a new name and brand identity, Coombs Outdoors, effective immediately.

The Doug Coombs Foundation began as a ski organization in 2012 and has since grown to serve more than 250 kids annually in Teton County through year-round outdoor activities, including skiing, hiking, rock climbing, and rafting. The mission of Coombs Outdoors is to empower children and youth to reach their full potential through the life-changing power of outdoor recreation.

At every stage, outdoors remains at the center of the work of Coombs Outdoors, whether a hike with a Forest Ranger, a ropes course with a mentoring cohort, or an internship working at our local ski hill. The new name more broadly reflects the outdoor focus of activities Coombs participants engage in, while the new look breaks away from the organization’s previously ski-centric logo.

“We wanted a name that better reflects the work that we do while maintaining our connection to our founding history with Doug and Emily. Also, conversations with some of our families, partners and major donors, convinced us that maintaining the Coombs name is important,” said Mary Erickson, Executive Director for Coombs Outdoors. “The Doug Coombs Foundation has always been associated with skiing, but we do so much more than that. Since outdoor recreation is our primary tool for impacting kids’ lives, Coombs Outdoors resonated with us. We are excited about a new name and fresh look that will grow and evolve with us for many years to come.”

Coombs Outdoors programs are built on three pillars: Activate, Engage, Empower.

ACTIVATE! Introduce children and youth to a variety of outdoor activities year-round to get them off the couch and their cell phones and active in nature.

ENGAGE! Connect with youth to build deeper interpersonal peer relationships and provide strong role models.

EMPOWER! Provide youth with the tools and confidence to pursue their dreams in life beyond high school.