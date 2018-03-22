Trump Orders Stiff Tariffs On China

On March 22, 2018, President Trump announced stiff new tariffs on certain goods imported from China.

As of now, we understand that the tariffs could target as many as 1,500 tariff lines representing $50 – $60 billion worth of imports in the aerospace, machinery, and information- communication technology sectors. However, a proposed list of affected products and tariffs will be published in the Federal Register no later than April 6, 2018, and could include apparel and footwear.

This is an evolving story and we will keep our members updated as we learn more about how this might impact the snowsports industry. In the meantime, read more about today’s news in the Washington Post.

Read the letter that SIA sent to President Trump in partnership with 44 other associations, opposing the tariff.