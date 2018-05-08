What’s New at Vermont Resorts For Summer 2018

Vermont’s four-season ski and snowboard resorts are now hard at work to bring warm-weather visitors a memorable summer in Vermont this year. Guests will find that improvements and expansions to golf, mountain biking, disc golf and more will enhance outdoor experiences at resorts, helping to grow all aspects of the summer resort and snowsports economy. Resorts have also expanded music, event and dining options to include nationally known acts, festivals and farm-to-table cuisine.

We got an exclusive look at what’s new for Vermont resorts this summer:

Killington Resort

New for summer 2018, the Woodward WreckTangle, an outdoor ninja obstacle challenge serves up nine different sections of unique and fun-filled obstacles to conquer. Complete with cargo nets, balance beams, rope swings and more. Gain unlimited access to the Woodward WreckTangle and all of Killington Resort with the all new Beast 365 Year-Round Pass which offers convenient monthly payments. This pass offers the best value to experience everything at Killington all-year long. It all starts this summer with unlimited lift and trail access for mountain biking, plus golf course greens fees and access to the Adventure Center, and of course, unlimited winter access to the longest ski and snowboard season in the East.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Continuing on their long-standing tradition of offering fun, safe, and enriching experiences for all ages, Smugglers’ Notch Resort is excited to offer even more activity options for families this summer. Expanding on the success of popular games around the Smugglers’ Notch Village such as human foosball and life-sized chess, guests will be delighted to try out activities like the life-sized pool table (soccer style), pickleball, and bocce. With the new addition of STEM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), quality family time just got a lot more fun. With some activities designed for ages 6 and under, and others aimed at ages 6 and up, families can learn about problem solving, engineering, and even nature, while working in teams to design and build various projects.

Bolton Valley

Bolton Valley is the place to be this summer. Enjoy Thursday night summer dinners featuring local, fresh ingredients paired with Vermont craft brews and the 18-hole disc golf social tournaments. These fun disc golf tournaments will take place on Thursdays and Sundays, and winners will receive a cash prize. The summer dinner series will run from June 21st – October 11th and disc golf will tee off at 6 pm on Thursdays and 12 pm on Sundays. Get in on the fun at Bolton Valley this summer!

Okemo Mountain Resort

Okemo continues to expand its Evolution Bike Park in 2018. Last summer, Okemo debuted its first lift-served mountain bike trail from the summit. With 1,600 feet of spine-tingling vertical, Scrambler was designed with the requisite “flow” mountain bikers love. “We’re still working to make these trails as buffed out as possible,” said VP of Mountain Operations Eb Kinney. “Right now, we’re looking to add two to three miles of bike trail a year, depending on other major projects that might come along.” Okemo’s summit bike trails are accessed by the Sunburst Six, a six-passenger flying sofa that also welcomes non-bikers who want to experience a Vermont mountaintop in summer. Round-trip scenic chairlift rides are available daily.

Stratton Mountain Resort

Summer at Stratton brings a new line-up of live music opening with the Marshall Tucker Band on June 30th, signature events including the Lolë White Tour, a festival of inspiration, hope, equality and unity over Labor Day Weekend, and this year SolarFest moves to Stratton with its celebration of sustainable living on August 18th – 19th. A new container bar and restaurant opens slopeside featuring craft brews, summer food favorites and lawn games including a dart and shuffleboard series. And Stratton Golf School teams up with Bridgestone Golf Balls in a new digital fitting app that matches ball to golfer, adding yardage and accuracy.

Magic Mountain

After debuting a 9-hole Disc Golf course last summer, Magic will be building the back nine to make Magic Mountain National one of the premier southern Vermont disc golf courses by July 4th weekend. In addition, the TimberQuest High Trees Adventure Park has a plan to re-open at Magic in July, bringing back family adventure and challenge for both youth and adults. Magic will also launch Summer Friday Movie Nights on the Lawn and Black Line Tavern’s Summer Music Series on Saturday nights.

Mount Snow Resort

Summer is in full swing at Mount Snow, with summer events, including the Rock The Roots Tour on July 7th, mountain biking, Outdoor Exploration Camp, Family Camp, scenic lift rides, and of course the Mount Snow Golf Club, there’s fun for the whole family to be found outdoors in the Green Mountains.

Woodstock Inn and Resort/Suicide Six Ski Area

The new Red Barns at the Kelly Way Gardens will take visitor’s breath away this summer. Specially crafted farm-to-table eating by Woodstock Inn’s Chef and Master Gardener create culinary offerings like no other. Public and private events will take place at the Red Barns all summer long.

Sugarbush Resort

This summer, Sugarbush is working on revamping its bike park under the new leadership of winter’s Terrain Park Manager, Trevor Borrelli. The Sugarbush Resort Golf Club is also working on a number of improvements including bunker renovation, Tee Sentry Wireless Systems and new gear in the pro shop.

Jay Peak Resort

Jay Peak will continue to expand its focus this summer on off-mountain offerings when it begins construction of two synthetic turf athletic fields. The fields, which will be located just below the resort’s Inglenook Lodge property, will host soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey tournaments and camps. The two FIFA-sized pitches will be complete by fall and the resort has already booked a number of tournaments for the summer of 2019.

Burke Mountain

During the summer months, Burke Mountain transforms into a mountain biking mecca and outdoor adventure hub. Unique to East Burke, the Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center offers trail side accommodations to the Burke Bike Park and direct access to the Kingdom Trail network. One hundred and sixteen suites with free amenities like inside bike storage and an outdoor heated pool and hot tub await eager summer adventurers. From mountain biking to hiking, kayaking to fishing, those that haven’t discovered Burke’s little corner of the Northeast Kingdom might just be missing the opportunity to explore one of the best outdoor playgrounds in the Northeast.