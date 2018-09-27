Colorado Cross Country Ski Association Announces

What’s New at Colorado Nordic Resorts

-Season Punch Pass now available; includes 14+ trail passes at nine Colorado resorts-

GRANBY, Colo.—The Colorado Cross Country Ski Association (CCCSA) today announced what’s new at the association’s nine Colorado resorts. In addition, the CCCSA is now offering its 2018-19 Season Punch Pass. The pass is on sale at an early bird rate of $99 until December 1, 2018 and $120 after. Similar to having a season pass, the Punch Pass offers over 12 trail passes at eight resorts, and great discounts on lodging, rentals and tour discounts. Best of all, the pass is transferable.

“Our Season Punch Pass offers cross country skiers over $1,000 in savings,” says Mandy Cluck from Grand Lake Nordic Center. “Since Colorado has some of the finest Nordic experiences in the country, this gives Nordic lovers the chance to explore the trails in a really easy and economical way and the ability to discover new trails they may not otherwise have had the chance to experience.”

The Season Punch Passes are valid for two trail passes to Breckenridge Nordic, Crested Butte Nordic, Gold Run Nordic, Keystone Nordic, Snow Mountain Ranch, and Vail Nordic. In addition, Punch Pass holders can always ski free at Aspen Nordic Cross Country Center and Thunder Mountain Lodge.

The passes are transferable, so two people could share a pass for double the fun at each resort. Additional discounts on rentals, tours and lodging with specified partners are also included.

In addition, CCCSA is pleased to announce new developments and offerings at member Nordic Resorts.

Aspen-Snowmass Nordic Trail System is expanding its snowmaking trail with the purchase and installation of six HKD snowmaking guns and 1,000 feet of pipe. Now, there will be about 1.3 kilometers of snow for early skiing at the Aspen Valley Ski Club location (Trail #30). Learn more at www.cityofaspen.com.

Snow Mountain Ranch is once again offering its Intro to Backcountry A/T Skiing program. It's targeted to anyone who wants to learn about backcountry skiing but doesn't know where to start. The clinic focuses on how to use modern Alpine/Touring (AT) equipment and touches on the basic principles of avalanche safety, terrain management, backcountry travel and preparedness, and how to use an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe. Learn more and sign up at www.SnowMountainRanch.org.

Vista Verde Ranch is pleased to announce that Ben Simms has taken over leadership of the Adventure Center. An avid backcountry skier, Simms was a guide on the Vista Verde Ranch staff for two years before being promoted to the new role. He has extensive guiding background that includes backpacking and mountain biking through Colorado and beyond. Learn more about Vista Verde Ranch at www.VistaVerde.com.

Grand Lake is allowing Fat Bikes this season. Bring your own bike and explore the center's single track snowshoe trails. Learn more about Grand Lake Nordic Center at www.: grandlakerecreation.com

Visit www.ColoradoCrossCountry.com to learn more and purchase the Season Punch Pass.