Tecnica Group Announces New North American Structure

July 15, 2019—Tecnica Group SpA, the parent company of Tecnica Group Canada, announced today the restructuring of the Canadian leadership team as part of a global initiative to integrate strategic markets around the world. Consistent with similar changes made in Europe, Tecnica Group Canada will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary but now as part of a North American organization led by Tecnica Group USA President & CEO, Chris Licata, with financial and operational oversight from Executive Vice President and CFO, Pam Kidder. Antonio Dus, CEO of Tecnica Group SpA, stated, “The time is right to leverage the time and talent of the teams in the US and Canada. The Canadian team, led by Pierre, has delivered exceptional results over the past few years. Chris and his team have done an outstanding job in the US not only building a very strong business across all brands but also building a great culture within Tecnica Group USA. Our business continues to outpace the market and this important decision best prepares us to achieve our North American growth strategy.” This change comes with the decision of Pierre Cote, General Manager of Tecnica Group Canada, to leave the Company after a long and successful career. “Twenty-six years with these brands has been a wonderful professional and personal experience. I’m proud of the accomplishments, and I wish Chris and the organization the best in the future”, said Cote. Dus continued, “Pierre has been a valued member of the management team of Tecnica Group for many years and we thank him for his leadership during his tenure with the Company. We are appreciative that Pierre will play an integral role in this transition”. “Canada is a very different market than the US and the goal of our new organization is to find ways to most effectively leverage the respective strengths of the teams in both countries while protecting the regional distinctions that make each market unique. One thing both countries share is an incredibly passionate and immensely capable sales force and office team. I look forward to working with the group in Canada as well as having some fun together along the way,” stated Licata. Contact

Tecnica Group is a global leader in outdoor footwear and ski equipment and its portfolio includes some of the most famous brands in the sector: Tecnica (ski boots and footwear), Nordica (skis and ski boots), Moon Boot® (footwear), Lowa (hiking and outdoor boots), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (in-line skates).