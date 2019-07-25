SIA Partners With The Lighthouse Group

LIG Solutions, a division of Lighthouse Insurance Group, announces a partnership with SnowSports Industries America (SIA) to offer its members, their families, their employees, and others committed to the SIA mission access to exclusive healthcare insurance coverages.

Healthcare is not a one size fits all endeavor, and neither is the insurance coverages offered through LIG Solutions. The exclusive offerings include a full suite of medical, dental, vision and disability coverages, as well as the new “Health Reimbursement Arrangements” (HRAs) finalized in June 2019 for employers/employees. This program also includes access to information on the latest healthcare, personal wellness, and lifestyle trends.

“We want to provide access to quality healthcare products that fit the specific needs of Snowsports Industries America’s members,” says Jason Farro, CEO of Lighthouse Insurance Group. “The plans can be tailored to fit the individual needs of members, their families, and employees that off the shelf programs may not be able to provide.”

“SIA members across the snow sports industry have told us that they need our help finding quality health insurance. Thankfully, through our new partnership with LIG Solutions, we can help solve that problem for them.“ says Nick Sargent, President Snowsports Industries America.

Coverages are offered concierge style to members in a centralized portal, thus eliminating the hassle and cutting through the confusion that often accompanies shopping for healthcare insurance. The offerings – which are culled from nationally recognized carriers in all 50 states – offer solutions that are designed to meet individuals’, family members’, and employees’ specific health needs and budgets.

“Health care coverage is a concern of nearly every single American and their family, and this program is a valuable tool in a membership organization’s member growth and retention arsenal,” says Tim McNichols, director of business development for LIG Solutions. “Organizations can leverage this exclusive member benefit to build an even stronger bond with their member and with the new Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) program we can offer options that cover nearly 100% of the membership including employee classes like part-time and seasonal workers as well as fulltime and 1099/independent contractors.”

The program is scheduled to launch this summer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) community members will be notified when the program is live at www.LIGmembers.com/SIA.