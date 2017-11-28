BCA Created 12 New Avalanche Transceiver Education Videos for the 17/18 Season

According to BCA, North America’s leading manufacturer of snow safety equipment, avalanche transceivers will only help if you and your group all know how to use them. That’s why BCA has created 12 new avalanche transceiver education videos for the 17/18 season. Get started by watching the Intro to Avalanche Transceivers video to learn the basic functions of an avalanche transceiver, how to follow flux lines, and how to minimize electromagnetic noise. Then continue to advanced videos on multiple burial backup techniques, how to search with transceivers using snowmobiles, and to how to pass the transceiver portion of a guide exam.