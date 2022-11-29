Blizzard Tecnica Announces

2023 W2W Hilaree Nelson Education Scholarship

The program aims to empower women through their passion for mountain sports.

West Lebanon, NH (November 29, 2021) – Blizzard Tecnica is proud to announce the third annual scholarship for women looking to advance their education in snowsports, updated with a new name – the W2W Hilaree Nelson Education Scholarship – in honor of the fallen mountaineer, friend, and mentor. Whether applicants are interested in avalanche safety, ski instruction, guiding, health/wellness or other related coursework, the program application parameters are intentionally relaxed, as to encourage all women skiers to pursue their individual goals. The grants awarded will include coursework fees along with a pair of Blizzard skis and Tecnica boots.

Nelson was a pioneer, an inspiration, and leader for women in the outdoor world. But she was not just about her epic feats. She did not want to be put on a pedestal, revered and out of touch. She was down on the ground, leading her community every step of the way. “Women need to stop underselling themselves,” said Nelson. “Stop acquiescing and know that if you’re out there pushing the limits, then you’re worth it.” With this scholarship program in her name, Blizzard Tecnica hopes to help carry her torch for future generations of women.

Blizzard Tecnica’s Women2Women (W2W) program is widely considered one of the most committed women’s programs in skiing, closely and continually evaluating women’s products, needs, and lifestyles as they pertain to skiing. Education is a key pillar for W2W and has proudly awarded 37 women with over $35,000 in scholarships and equipment in the first two years of the scholarship program. Seeing the growth in applicants and learning more about their stories, Blizzard Tecnica’s Global W2W Project Leader, Leslie Baker-Brown, feels more confident than ever of its significance to women.

“I’ve been so moved hearing the stories of the women who won W2W Education Scholarships over the last two years,” said Baker-Brown. “These courses are not only helping them advance their mountain skills or careers, they’re also empowering them in their everyday lives and allowing them to inspire other girls and women to know they can do or be anything they want.”

“By attending the PSIA National Academy 2022, I will gain training so that I can, in turn, make investments in black, brown, and indigenous women of color who are PSIA level 1 instructors,” said 2022 winner, Humaira Falkenberg. “This is a cradle in community investment. When you invest in me, I invest in others.”

Applications will be accepted here through December 19 2022, at which time Baker-Brown and an international team involved with the W2W program will review all entries and award a number of grants dependent on applications received. Winners will be alerted in January 2023 with funds and products awarded thereafter.

Media Contact: Maro LaBlance [email protected].

About Blizzard:

Designed and developed in the historic and modern-day epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @blizzardskis, FB – @blizzardski, www.blizzard-tecnica.com/us/en.

About Tecnica:

Since 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica’s alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy.

#LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @tecnica_sports, FB – @tecnicasports, www.blizzard-tecnica.com/us/en.