Bromley Mountain Resort, Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort and Cranmore Announce Extended Ski Seasons

Nothing like a consecutive string of nor’easters to put a smile on the faces of New England skiers and riders. Due to above average snowfall this season, Bromley Mountain Resort in southern Vermont, Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in western Massachusetts, and Cranmore in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, have announced extended ski seasons.

Skiing at Bromley and Jiminy Peak will continue through the April 6 to 8 weekend. Typically resorts run out of skiers before they run out of snow and this year, trail coverage during the closing days of the 2017-18 season is near 100 percent.

Bromley received 185 inches of snow this season (versus 145 inches during an average year), and over 72 inches (six feet) in March alone. They have the right attitude for fun spring skiing and, at a summit height of 3,284 feet, they’ve got altitude as well.

The resort is 100% open today with 47 trails, and plans to maintain daily operation through April 1, then reopen April 6 to 8 for a final victory lap. Their 4-Day Spring Loaded ticket deal makes it literally more expensive to stay home: four days of skiing for $119, valid now through Dec. 21, 2018. This means whatever days not used this season automatically roll over to Turkey Day 2018 and the following four weeks until the Christmas holidays. For more information: bromley.com

Cranmore received 30 inches of snow in March alone, with another five days still to go – well above average snowfall. To date, the resort has logged 100 inches of the white stuff. It plans to continue daily operations through Sunday, April 1. Cranmore is offering a March 3-Pack ticket deal for $119 – valid for three days of skiing through April 1. For more information: cranmore.com

Over at Jiminy Peak, they’re going to need a bigger ruler. Sixty-three inches of snow were received in March with another five days of March left on the calendar. To date, the resort has logged 120 inches of snowfall during the 2017-18 season, 20% above average. Daily operations will continue through April 8.

Jiminy has too much snow to go to waste. This spring, skiers and riders who hold a valid season’s pass at any other ski resort in the U.S. receive a 50% discount off the standard ticket window rate. For more information: jiminy.com.

The Fairbank Group, LLC, based at Jiminy Peak and co-owned by the father-son team of Brian Fairbank and Tyler Fairbank, manages and oversees a group of businesses that include the ski resorts Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Cranmore Mountain Resort and Bromley Mountain, as well as SnowGun Technologies, EOS Ventures, Bullwheel Productions and other endeavors. For more information visit Fairbankgrp.com.