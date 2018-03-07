Chaos Headwear Athlete Chris Anthony to Host Indoor Skiathon at Snobahn

On March 13, 2018, the public is invited to watch Chaos Headwear spokesperson Chris Anthony ski as many vertical feet as humanly possible to raise money for Colorado kids and as inspiration for the snowsports industry overall.

Anthony, Founder of Anthony Adventures and the Youth Initiative Project, will ski non-stop at SNÖBAHN in Centennial, Colorado.

This means skiing non-stop, with no rest, no chairlift to ride, for as long as possilbe. Sadler Merrill, owner of SNÖBAHN, said so far top skiers have only gone 45 minutes max.

SNÖBAHN has also calculated the math of how many vertical feet can be skied per hour with the indoor ramp at full speed: 21,315 vertical feet/hour when skiing at max pitch and max speed. Based on what the company has found, you can get more vertical in an hour at SNÖBAHN than an average day of heliskiing, which ranges from about 15,000 to 30,000 vertical feet per day.

Consumers can pledge a dollar amount per vertical foot to be skied by Anthony. Help them get more kids outside and skiing this winter and next by pledging here. People are encouraged to join in the fun with free drinks and appetizers to help encourage Anthony to ski as much vertical as possible in one shot.

Donations from pledges will directly benefit The Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project, which gained 501c non-profit status five years ago under the Colorado Non-Profit Development Center 15 years after Chris started mentoring youth, and has reached over 70,000 students in 20 years. This year alone as a non-profit it has impacted 3,649 students since September and handed out more than $30,000 in financial support.

Over 90 percent of the ski and snowboard population lives in urban and suburban areas where mountain access is not readily available. Even in gateway cities like Denver or San Francisco, day-trip ski resort access is becoming increasingly difficult, according to Chaos. SNÖBAHN allows an individual to partake in these sports close to home with little to no planning and provides efficiency which will give people the ability to learn, develop and train.

SNÖBAHN says it “is a combination of many things for many people including our early learners’ program for kids ages 3-10, our adaptive ski programs, our rehabilitation capacity, continuing all the way through our competitive conditioning programs for ski and snowboard athletes. In addition to our slopes, our patrons will be able to enjoy each other’s company in our SNÖBAR – a comfortable lounge area complete with coffee, beer and wine sales, light concessions, comfortable seating, WiFi and flat-screen TV’s. From corporate events to birthday parties SNÖBAHN offers the perfect space to hold your next event.”

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada with global offices in the USA, Europe and Asia, the Chaos and CTR headwear brands “have evolved into the foremost accessory collection of fashion and cold-weather technical headwear. Conceived more than 15 years ago, the brand is sold throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For over sixty years, Do-Gree Fashions Ltd., the parent company of Chaos & CTR Headwear, has ensured that their customers’ needs have been serviced by the most comprehensive program of fashion and performance winter and summer headwear to be found globally.”