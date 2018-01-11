Dakine Announces new Accessories Team Riders for Winter 2018/19

As a pioneer in backcountry snow packs and a global leader in gloves for more than 20 years, Dakine welcomes five new riders to its Accessories Team for the Winter 2018/19 season.

Jamie Anderson, Olympic gold medalist and one of the top female riders of all time, will be wearing the new women’s GORE-TEX® Continental Mitt and Fleetwood Mitt, in addition to the women’s Heli Pro 20L pack this season. The men’s Phantom Glove and Heli Pro 24L pack will be worn by Bryan Fox, co-founder of the Drink Water movement, award-winning filmmaker and all-around ripper. Kazu Kokubo, currently one of the best backcountry riders in the world and a consecutive gold medalist in the US Open Halfpipe plus an Olympic representative for Japan in two winter games, will rock the Excursion Glove as his chosen model along with the Poacher RAS 26L pack.

Oregon native and longtime Dakine athlete, Sammy Carlson (featured image, top, courtesy of Dakine) will wear his Signature Series Team Fillmore Trigger Mitt and his Signature Series Heli Pro 24L pack as he continues to film and create new projects – like his recent film, To Be – earning him the title of Best Male Performance this season at a recent ski awards show. Halfpipe 2018 Olympic-hopeful, the youngest medalist in Winter X-Games history, and a force to be reckoned with in the backcountry, Torin Yater-Wallace, will be wearing the Baron Mitt and Heli Pro 24L pack as he continues to throw his signature double corks this season.

Trusted by the snow community for over two decades, Dakine designs and manufactures innovative gloves and mitts to withstand winter weather and stand up to a variety of terrain. Its re-design of the best-selling Highline series this season, the brand’s iconic technical glove collection, emphasizes increased durability, comfort, protection, and warmth for every kind of rider.