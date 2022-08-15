Industry News

Geartade grows environmental foundation with renewal of Climate Neutral Certification 

August 15, 2022 | 0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (August 15, 2022) – Geartrade (geartrade.com), the outdoor marketplace for UnNew gear, this week announced their 2022 Climate Neutral Certification.

This is the second consecutive year for Geartrade to achieve the Climate Neutral Certified badge, and was completed after a measurement of its 2021 greenhouse gas emissions, the purchasing of eligible verified carbon credits to offset that footprint, and detailing plans to reduce emissions for the coming year.

The certification was also achieved after a year of significant growth for the company, which included the reselling of 45,590 pieces of outdoor gear in 2021, and a 38% increase in resale volume through the first two quarters of 2022.

“These are small but important steps in the right direction for Geartrade, as well as all the other companies who have prioritized a climate neutral business model. That said, we are fully aware that there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of lowering the overall carbon footprint of our business, our community and our industry,” said Aaron Provine, president of Geartrade.

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. The Climate Neutral Certified label is an independent standard for climate neutrality that is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce the emissions from making and delivering products and services to customers.

The certification is achieved through accounting for greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services. It also builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality including measurement cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certification.

###

Media Contact: Drew Simmons, president Pale Morning Media [email protected]

