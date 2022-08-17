The Powder Alliance recently announced the addition of two (2) New Zealand resorts, Tūroa and Whakapapa, to its global resort affiliate program.

BOULDER, Colo. – August 17, 2022 – Nite Ize ® , a leading manufacturer of innovative solution-based products, today announced its partnership with six leading outdoor brands that utilize its patented TRU ® Zip waterproof zipper. TRU Zip is the first toothless, dustproof waterproof zipper. Simms Fishing ® , Hydro Flask ® , Fishpond ® , CamelBak ® , Booē, and Adventure ® Medical Kits products are available at select retail stores and online at their respective websites and debuted at the recent Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver. “TRU Zip technology enables us to provide a first-of-its-kind solution across a variety of outdoor activities from hunting and fishing, to travel and watersports and beyond,” said Rick Case, CEO and founder of Nite Ize. “TRU Zip empowers brands to innovate in their product category enabling products to be built that could never be built before. We are proud to collaborate with these legacy brands enabling consumers to have next-generation performance in the outdoors.” Launched in 2019, the patented TRU Zip design is the first sliding, silent, toothless, dustproof waterproof zipper on the market. The intuitive slide-to-secure design is easy to use, snag-proof, and delivers a confident closure consumers can easily open and close. Tested to IP67, TRU Zip has maximum reliability to withstand immersion underwater of up to 1m deep for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at truzip.com.

Specific products include:

Simms: The Dry Creek Waterproof Fishing Backpack, Hip Pack, Sling Pack, Gear Pouch CX Fishing Jacket, CX Fishing Bib and the G3 Guide Z Duffel Bag feature TRU Zip ensuring protection for all types of fishing adventures. G3 Guide Z Duffel Bag and CX Fishing Jacket

Hydro Flask: The new 36-hour Day Escape™ Soft Coolers are durable, lightweight and leak-proof making them ideal for adventures where consumers need portable, durable watertight closures to keep goods cool and protected. 20 L Day Escape™ Soft Cooler Pack

Fishpond: The new Thunderhead collection of submersible fishing packs, duffels, pouches, and slings stand up to the worst of the elements and keep all contents clean and dry on the water or hiking through the backcountry. Thunderhead Submersible Backpack

CamelBak: The new Fusion TM Reservoir Collection sets a new industry standard for hydration reservoirs. The TRU Zip tech brings premium performance in a lightweight package, ensuring users have maximum flexibility. Reservoirs are available in 2L, 3L, 6L, and 10L capacities. Fusion™ 3L Reservoir with TRU Zip Waterproof Zipper

Booē: The collection of truly waterproof designer bags includes belt bags, pouches, backpacks, totes, and duffels all available in fashion-forward colors. Keep your things safe, dry, and protected wherever the adventure takes you. Waterproof Belt Bag

Adventure Medical Kits: The Marine 450 First Aid Kits are kept completely dry, keeping medical supplies protected. Adventure Medical Kits Marine 450

About Nite Ize: Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and globally distributes innovative, inventor-driven products that creatively solve everyday challenges. Nite Ize offers more than 500 products across various channels including: Waterproof Protection, Mobile, Tie-Downs + Bungees, Key Accessories, Illumination, Bike + Fitness and Pet. Led by original founder Rick Case, Nite Ize team members are passionate about their products, customers, partners and the environment. For more information, visit NiteIze.com.

