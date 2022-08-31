Kye Petersen joins the Völkl freeskiing team The Marker athlete now also becomes part of the Dalbello and Völkl teams

Straubing, Germany (August 31, 2022) – Kye Petersen joins the German ski manufacturer Völkl’s successful freeskiing team, bringing not only skiing prowess, but also many years of ski development knowledge. A long time Marker athlete, Petersen will also ride in the ski boots of the Italian manufacturer Dalbello and will contribute his expertise to various boot projects.

“I’m really looking forward to my first year and I’m happy to be part of such a great team,” says Kye Petersen about his move to the Bavarian ski brand. “The quality of the products in combination with the strong team were decisive for me and made the decision to join Völkl easy”, Petersen continues, who will also be involved in the manufacturer’s ski development.

The 32-year-old Canadian has dedicated himself to influencing ski design throughout his career and most recently even founded his own ski brand, Kye Shapes. Petersen has decided to put his own project on hold and contribute his expertise to Völkl’s “Built Together” development process.

“With his knowledge of freeskiing and his years of experience in development, he will be a great asset to our team,” says Jean-Claude Pedrolini, Product and Team Manager Völkl & Marker International, and continues: “The knowledge from 100 years of development at Völkl combined with Kye’s expertise makes us even stronger and gives us the opportunity to draw on an even greater and broader know-how for our ‘Built Together’ project.”

The ‘Built Together’ project harnesses the expertise of athletes, engineers, artists and product managers to create stylish, innovative and, above all, authentic products. The resulting skis are designed to meet the demands and needs of every true freestyle skier. The project enters its third product cycle in the 2022/23 season, with more new designs to come for 2023/24.

With Petersen, Völkl brings a highly decorated athlete onto the team. The Canadian was voted “Skier of the Year” by Freeskier Magazine in the 2017/18 season and in the same year, his film “Numinous” was named Film of the Year at the Powder Magazine Video Awards. He has won the Red Bull Coldrush twice (2009 & 2016) and took top honors at the 2012 Freeride World Tour stop in Revelstoke, BC.

About Völkl

Völkl has been dedicated to building skis for almost 100 years. The passionate winter sports brand is still the only ski manufacturer to develop and produce in Straubing, Germany. The main factory is one of the most modern ski factories in the world and stands for technology and quality “Made in Germany”. The team of development engineers, ski builders, product managers and athletes has made Völkl one of the leading ski manufactures in the world.





