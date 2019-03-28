Meet Share Winter

In an effort to help solve the issue of participation in our industry, to get more people out on the snow, we will be introducing you to some programs that are making a difference. SIA urges you to learn more and support these amazing organizations. The first is Share Winter, based in New York, but making an impact everywhere.

———————————————————————————————————————————–

Introducing Share Winter, formerly the National Winter Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit on a mission to improve the lives, health and fitness of youth through winter sports. Share Winter currently funds over 32,000 youth in Learn to Ski (Nordic and Alpine) and Snowboard programs across the country, partnering with programs in 21 states, operating at 60 ski areas.

Using industry data and identifying the barriers to youth ski/snowboard participation, Share Winter forms strategic partnerships and invests in innovative solutions to not only get more kids on snow, but to keep them on snow as lifelong snow sports participants.

This year, Share Winter proudly invested close to 1 million dollars into creating pathways for lifelong snow sports participation. Share Winter partners with non-profits, schools, recreation centers, non-profit ski areas, and clubs that provide snow sports programming to youth ages 5-18. Share Winter grantees are required to provide at least 4 on snow days for each participant, and demonstrate a plan to connect each participant to pipelines for participation upon program graduation. Share Winter helps to build ongoing partnerships with ski areas, transportation providers, and ski/snowboard clubs.

Share Winter grantees include:

Loppet Foundation National Winter Activity Center

Mt. Ashland Association Snow Motion/Richmond Elementary School

Sky Tavern New England Nordic Ski Association

SOS Outreach Youth Enrichment Services (YES)

Salt Lake County Dept. of Rec. Boulder Nordic Jr. Racing

Central Cross Country Skiing Chill Foundation

Pico School Program SHRED Foundation

Boys & Girls Club on N. Lake Tahoe

Join the movement. Share Winter works with winter sports and outdoor industry professionals, associations, brands and professional athletes to provide support, resources and guidance to our grantees. Join us at: www.sharewinterfoundation.org