SIA Premium Members Save The Most At Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2020

Outdoor Retailer announced booth space pricing for exhibitors at January’s Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, taking place in Denver on January 29-31, 2020. With the announcement, SIA announced that SIA Premium Members will have the best possible square footage rate found anywhere, while their membership dues stay the same as last year.

“Since the last trade show, we’ve worked closely with Outdoor Retailer to ensure that our members receive the best pricing at ORSS,” says Nick Sargent, SIA’s president. “We understand how important the economics of the trade show are, so we’re happy to say that SIA Premium members can now save the most at ORSS.”

For example, the rate for SIA Premium Members is $16.65 per square footwhile Standard Members pay $18.68 per square foot. In comparison, non-SIA members can pay up to $33/sq. ft.

These rates are in effect until July 1, when they will increase. To ensure this low pricing, SIA is urging current members to renew and companies looking for this advantage to sign up now.

In addition to best-in-industry booth space prices at ORSS, throughout the year, SIA provides their members with powerful tools and programs to drive their businesses forward, valuable research via their partnership with NPD, the national SIA/WWSRA On-Snow Demo and a unified voice on important issues such as climate change and participation.

To find out more or to become a member, please visit snowsports.org/membership or contact your membership team at membership@snowsports.org.